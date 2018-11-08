Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Bucknell University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Bucknell University ?

Visiting Bucknell University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Bucknell University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Lewisburg as well. Remember that Lewisburg is also catering to 3522 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Bucknell University ?

The Bucknell University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Lewisburg. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Lewisburg, PA at Bucknell University
  • Comfort Suites at Bucknell University
  • Best Western Plus Country Cupboard Inn at Bucknell University
  • All Suites Inn Budget Host at Bucknell University
  • Lewisburg Hotel at Bucknell University
  • Days Inn by Wyndham Lewisburg at Bucknell University
  • The Pineapple Inn Bed and Breakfast at Bucknell University
  • The Tawsty Flower Bed & Breakfast at Bucknell University
  • Copper Beech Manor at Bucknell University
  • Hampton Inn Lewisburg at Bucknell University

What do families do in Lewisburg when they visit Bucknell University ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Lewisburg. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Bucknell University and see for yourself how the student make use of Lewisburg.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Bucknell University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:34
Welcome to bucknell!
Caroline T. Campus
This is my introduction as a bucknell student and who I am at Bucknell!
01:39
Bucknell dorm tour
Caroline T. Dorms
Here is a tour of my freshman dorm at bucknell university!
03:51
Running around bertrand library
Caroline T. Academics
I'm taking you around Bertrand library and all it has to offer, and showing you my
02:34
Discovering the bucknell athletic center
Caroline T. Campus
I don't really know a lot about athletics because I'm a theatre major, so I learned a lot going into this building too!
01:04
The single life (dorm)
Caroline T. Dorms
Here I talk with my RA about what it's like to be in a single room and how it differs from other housing options
04:55
Running around downtown lewisburg
Caroline T.
We go into Lewisburg every Monday to watch a film at our campus theatre, which is a single screen movie theatre owned by Bucknell. There are a lot of little shops in town and local restaurants that you can visit. Sorry it was dark, it gets dark now at around 4:30.
02:41
The bison
Caroline T. Food
The Bison is a student favorite on campus, with a variety of different foods you can choose from. People like it more because not only does it have more personalization in it's food options, but it has a more relaxing environment than the main dining hall.
03:13
Walking through coleman hall
Caroline T. Food
This is a walk through coleman and to the dining hall! Coleman houses most of the humanity classes and the language department!
01:12
Malesardi quad
Caroline T. Campus
This is the main quad of Bucknell and is home to the famous Bucknell seal!
04:47
Partying at bucknell
Caroline T.
Here's a little chit chat about the social life at Bucknell and the different options one has here!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved