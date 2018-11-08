Sign Up
For schools
Bucknell University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Bucknell University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 51 tour videos for Bucknell University , so you can expect to spend between 153 to 255 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Bucknell University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Bucknell University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Bucknell University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Bucknell University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Lewisburg, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Bucknell University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Lewisburg weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Bucknell University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Bucknell University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Bucknell University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Bucknell University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Lewisburg if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Bucknell University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Bucknell University ?

Below is a list of every Bucknell University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Bucknell University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Bucknell University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Bucknell University students!

What is city Lewisburg, PA like?

Lewisburg is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Bucknell University .

Who are the tour guides for Bucknell University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Bucknell University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Bucknell University tours:

Bucknell University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Bucknell University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Lewisburg and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Bucknell University in person.

00:34
Welcome to bucknell!
Caroline T. Campus
This is my introduction as a bucknell student and who I am at Bucknell!
01:39
Bucknell dorm tour
Caroline T. Dorms
Here is a tour of my freshman dorm at bucknell university!
03:51
Running around bertrand library
Caroline T. Academics
I'm taking you around Bertrand library and all it has to offer, and showing you my
02:34
Discovering the bucknell athletic center
Caroline T. Campus
I don't really know a lot about athletics because I'm a theatre major, so I learned a lot going into this building too!
01:04
The single life (dorm)
Caroline T. Dorms
Here I talk with my RA about what it's like to be in a single room and how it differs from other housing options
04:55
Running around downtown lewisburg
Caroline T.
We go into Lewisburg every Monday to watch a film at our campus theatre, which is a single screen movie theatre owned by Bucknell. There are a lot of little shops in town and local restaurants that you can visit. Sorry it was dark, it gets dark now at around 4:30.
02:41
The bison
Caroline T. Food
The Bison is a student favorite on campus, with a variety of different foods you can choose from. People like it more because not only does it have more personalization in it's food options, but it has a more relaxing environment than the main dining hall.
03:13
Walking through coleman hall
Caroline T. Food
This is a walk through coleman and to the dining hall! Coleman houses most of the humanity classes and the language department!
01:12
Malesardi quad
Caroline T. Campus
This is the main quad of Bucknell and is home to the famous Bucknell seal!
04:47
Partying at bucknell
Caroline T.
Here's a little chit chat about the social life at Bucknell and the different options one has here!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved