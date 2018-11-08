How long do Bucknell University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 51 tour videos for Bucknell University , so you can expect to spend between 153 to 255 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Bucknell University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Bucknell University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Bucknell University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Bucknell University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Lewisburg, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Bucknell University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Lewisburg weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Bucknell University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Bucknell University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Bucknell University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Bucknell University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Lewisburg if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Bucknell University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Bucknell University ?

What will I see on a Bucknell University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Bucknell University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Bucknell University students!

What is city Lewisburg, PA like?

Lewisburg is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Bucknell University .

Who are the tour guides for Bucknell University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Bucknell University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Bucknell University tours:

Bucknell University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Bucknell University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Lewisburg and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Bucknell University in person.

