CAMPUSREEL
Colgate University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
When is the best time to visit Colgate University ?
Visiting Colgate University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Colgate University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Hamilton as well. Remember that Hamilton is also catering to 2834 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit Colgate University ?
The Colgate University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Hamilton. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- White Eagle Conference Center at Colgate University
- Ye Olde Landmark Tavern at Colgate University
- Holcomb's Bed and Breakfast at Colgate University
- The Brass Lily Bed and Breakfast at Colgate University
- Home Suite Home at Colgate University
- Pillow and Pantry Bed & Breakfast at Colgate University
- Sherburne Motel at Colgate University
- Madison Motor Court at Colgate University
- Butternut Hill RV Camping at Colgate University
- Madison Bed, Book And Candle at Colgate University
- Collegiate Bed & Breakfast at Colgate University
- Shiloh Christian Family Campground at Colgate University
- The Checkered Moose Inn at Colgate University
- Colgate Inn at Colgate University
- Wendt University Inn at Colgate University
- Poolville Country Store Restaurant B&B at Colgate University
What do families do in Hamilton when they visit Colgate University ?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Hamilton. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Colgate University and see for yourself how the student make use of Hamilton.
What buildings should I look at when I visit Colgate University ?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
- Andy Kerr Stadium at Colgate University
- Lawrence Hall at Colgate University
- 13 Oak Dr at Colgate University
- Colgate University at Colgate University
- Colgate University Libraries at Colgate University
- Trudy Fitness Center at Colgate University
- Little Hall at Colgate University
- Michael Saperstein Jewish Center at Colgate University
- Broad St at Colgate University
- Class of 1965 Arena at Colgate University
- Curtis Hall at Colgate University
- Hamilton at Colgate University
- Andrews Hall at Colgate University
- 110 Broad St at Colgate University
- Case-Geyer Library at Colgate University
- Colgate Memorial Chapel at Colgate University
- O'Connor Campus Center at Colgate University
- Colgate Bookstore at Colgate University
- 31 Lebanon St at Colgate University
- Oak Dr at Colgate University
- SWANK. at Colgate University
- Persson Hall at Colgate University
- Frank Dining Hall at Colgate University
- ALANA Cultural Center at Colgate University
- West Hall at Colgate University
- Willow Path at Colgate University
- Colgate Center for Career Services at Colgate University
- Trudy Fitness Center at Colgate University
- Ho Science Center at Colgate University
- Dana Arts Center at Colgate University
- 13 Oak Dr at Colgate University
- Colgate University at Colgate University
Check out these related virtual tours: