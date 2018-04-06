Sign Up
Colgate University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Colgate University ?

Visiting Colgate University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Colgate University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Hamilton as well. Remember that Hamilton is also catering to 2834 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Colgate University ?

The Colgate University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Hamilton. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • White Eagle Conference Center at Colgate University
  • Ye Olde Landmark Tavern at Colgate University
  • Holcomb's Bed and Breakfast at Colgate University
  • The Brass Lily Bed and Breakfast at Colgate University
  • Home Suite Home at Colgate University
  • Pillow and Pantry Bed & Breakfast at Colgate University
  • Sherburne Motel at Colgate University
  • Madison Motor Court at Colgate University
  • Butternut Hill RV Camping at Colgate University
  • Madison Bed, Book And Candle at Colgate University
  • Collegiate Bed & Breakfast at Colgate University
  • Shiloh Christian Family Campground at Colgate University
  • The Checkered Moose Inn at Colgate University
  • Colgate Inn at Colgate University
  • Wendt University Inn at Colgate University
  • Poolville Country Store Restaurant B&B at Colgate University

What do families do in Hamilton when they visit Colgate University ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Hamilton. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Colgate University and see for yourself how the student make use of Hamilton.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Colgate University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

FROM THE EDITOR As a domestic or international student, you ought to be concerned about living at Colgate University. That’s why we’ve created a complete guide to Colgate University housing and dorms, to help you figure out the best Colgate University dorm for you. Colgate University is a friendly and healthy community, and these video have everything you need to ensure you have an amazing time at Colgate University. In this Colgate University dorm tour, you get to experience what it is like living in the housing on campus and off campus. This dorm tour takes place in Curtiss Hall, an on-campus dorm and residence hall. There are a variety of Colgate University residence halls and Colgate University housing options, and CampusReel hosts videos from a number of the best Colgate University housing options. Usually, the housing options for freshman differ from housing options for upperclassman. What are the best Colgate University freshman dorms? You can watch all of the Colgate University dorm tours here to see for yourself and find a guide to Colgate dorms along with the above video. The Colgate University housing and dormitory options include Andrews Hall, East Hall, West Hall, Drake Hall, Parker Commons, Stillman Hall and Gate House. The university provides everything you need, including comfortable beds and large storage sections. Colgate University housing in Curtis Hall on campus makes it easy for you to appreciate your time at the university while securing full use of the amenities. What could be more satisfying than having everything accessible at one housing facility? Access friends, living utilities and tons of amenities right when you need them. Colgate University dorm rooms are spacious and consist of all the essential components you require to feel content, quite like how it is at home. Most rooms are decently sized and often have room for a refrigerator. Colgate University dorm rooms are great just as they are though you can always give them a unique look with inspirational decorating ideas. In this Colgate University dorm tour, you will get to see what it is like from the inside of a dorm room to provide you with a clear picture of what to expect. With distinct residence halls on campus with different styles, you are far away from being disappointed. This Colgate University housing video tour is an amazing way to experience life on campus. So be prepared to make use of the accessible and affordable housing on-campus to compliment your stay at Colgate University. Different room sizes and room types are available to accommodate different setups and needs. They include singles, double, three-person suites, and four-person suites. Spend your time among the robust residential community and benefit from the variety of living options for your peace of mind. Making Colgate dorms your home means making the most out of the Colgate University campus life. So begin your journey with confidence and progress towards becoming self-directed individuals. Colgate University housing on campus means relaxing in the height of comfort with eco-friendly and stylish room furniture. So come live the Colgate University and use this Colgate University dorm tour in Curtis Hall as your gateway to the glorious days ahead.
