Chapman University (CU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Chapman University (CU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Chapman University (CU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Chapman University (CU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Chapman University (CU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Chapman University (CU) campus by taking you around Orange. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Chapman University (CU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Chapman University (CU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Chapman University (CU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Chapman University (CU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Chapman University (CU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Chapman University (CU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Chapman University (CU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Chapman University (CU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Chapman University (CU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Chapman University (CU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Chapman University (CU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Chapman University (CU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Chapman University (CU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Chapman University (CU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Chapman University (CU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Chapman University (CU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Chapman University (CU) and Orange during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:42
Wilson field
Campus
Here's our Field! Nothing much to add here :) Sometimes you can spot our mascot Pete the Panther roaming the field! *not a real panther
01:04
Argyros forum (aka af!)
Academics
Hey everyone! Here's a little bit of info on Argyros Forum, aka AF! AF not only holds a variety of classrooms, but it also holds our student union! We have a variety of places to eat here, as well as places to sit and study in between class or just hang out with friends!
01:19
Dodge college of film and media arts
Academics
My HOME!!! Dodge is ranked the #6 Film School (2018) by the Hollywood Reporter. I can't stress enough how awesome Dodge is. If you wanna go to film school, you MUST apply here! We have industry professors who are experts in their craft and are more than willing to help students in and out of the classroom. Our students have gotten internships at Viacom (Nickelodeon), Disney, Fox, Paramount, Warner Bros., Universal, Sony, A24, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, Ellen, Newport Beach Film Festival, The Ryan Secreast Foundation, and Bento Box Entertainment (me ;) the home of Bob's Burgers!) thanks to Chapman! There are so many opportunities at Chapman to hone your craft while learning something new!
01:39
Interview with casey!
Hey everyone! Meet my friend Casey! He's a senior Creative Producing major and just got hired at Disneyland! Hear what he has to say about his experience at Chapman!
00:58
Demille hall
Academics
Little Demille:) This used to be the old film school, but now it's home to the TLT (Tutoring, Learning, and Testing Center) and the Writing Center! Both Centers have certified instructors that can help you prepare for a final, go over homework, review your essays, and much more! A lot of students forget about this place (myself included) but it's another great hidden resource at Chapman.
00:36
Henley hall
Dorms
Here's Henley Hall! Each year, Chapman switches which dorms house which majors. I was in Glass Hall my freshman year, but now the film students are in Henley! At Chapman, you're dormed with those in your college, like Dodge or COPA. Fun fact: I am still roommates with my freshman year roommates!
00:50
Dmac
Academics
Here's DMAC (Digita Media Arts Center)! This relatively new building is the home to most film students, but especially the digital arts (animation) majors! This building holds a huge screening room, several animation labs, and more classrooms! Chapman brings in several successful speakers here, and some students are lucky enough to have dinner with them in DMAC's private dining room!
01:05
Bruxie
Food
Ok Bruxie is the BEST place that's (sort of ) part of Chapman. It's on the corner of Smith Hall, right by the four-way crosswalk and on your way to Dodge. It's got a bunch of sandwiches - all made with waffles instead of bread! I love the California Club - comes with turkey, pesto, tomato, lettuce, and bacon (of course a waffle too). They have awesome fries and I love snagging a basket before I head to Dodge!
00:47
Health centers
Campus
Here's a little bit on the health centers on campus! Thought I'd talk a bit since I was right near them :) The Health Center provides different tests and vaccinations to keep you healthy if you may need them! And seriously, look into the psychological services if you are struggling. I've been there a bunch of times because it's nice to have a 3rd, unbiased party evaluate your situation!
01:26
Foley stage
Academics
Here's a unique classroom on campus! This is our Foley Stage - where sounds are created in post-production! I wasn't able to get the best video (my professor walked in as I was recording lol). But in this room, there's a stage with a variety of grounds (steel grate, tile, wood, carpet, etc.) and a variety of props (literally everything you can think of). We use these things to recreate sounds for movie clips (on this day, we sound designed a scene from Cast Away!). It's not your typical classroom at Chapman, but for those of you in Dodge, it just might be!
