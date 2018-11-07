Sign Up
Santa Clara University (SCU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Santa Clara University (SCU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Santa Clara University (SCU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Santa Clara University (SCU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Santa Clara University (SCU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Santa Clara University (SCU) campus by taking you around Santa Clara. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Santa Clara University (SCU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Santa Clara University (SCU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Santa Clara University (SCU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Santa Clara University (SCU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Santa Clara University (SCU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Santa Clara University (SCU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Santa Clara University (SCU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Santa Clara University (SCU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Santa Clara University (SCU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Santa Clara University (SCU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Santa Clara University (SCU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Santa Clara University (SCU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Santa Clara University (SCU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Santa Clara University (SCU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Santa Clara University (SCU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Santa Clara University (SCU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Santa Clara University (SCU) and Santa Clara during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:36
Introduction video
August Rosedale Dorms
I'm August Rosedale and I'm a freshman here at Santa Clara University! Here is a brief intro about me and my hometown and major.
01:02
Dorm room essentials
August Rosedale Dorms
A few of the most commonly used essentials by my roommate and I.
01:06
Housing options
August Rosedale Dorms
Here is a brief explanation of some of the housing options here at SCU.
02:10
Swig residence hall
August Rosedale Dorms
Here is a brief tour of my dorm room here at Swig Residence Hall.
00:57
Quarter system
August Rosedale Academics
Santa Clara University is on the quarter system which I explain in this video
00:40
Religion on campus
August Rosedale
Santa Clara University is a Jesuit college but they don't push any beliefs on anyone and everyone is welcome.
00:33
Athletics
August Rosedale Campus
Santa Clara University has d1 athletics and in this video I show Steven's Stadium.
00:28
Entrance to campus
August Rosedale Campus
This video shows the main entrance to campus and the Admissions Building that you will visit if you come and tour the school!
00:51
Meal plan
August Rosedale Food
In this video I explain the meal plan options that we have here at Santa Clara University. I didn't mention in the video but meal plans for upperclassmen are different since the majority of upperclassmen live off campus.
00:57
Swig hallway / bathroom layout
August Rosedale Dorms
In this video I show a group of friends all doing homework together in the hallway of 5th floor Swig. I also explain that there are 2 bathrooms per floor (1 male, 1 female).
