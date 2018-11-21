Sign Up
Loyola Marymount University (LMU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Loyola Marymount University (LMU) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Loyola Marymount University (LMU) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Loyola Marymount University (LMU) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Loyola Marymount University (LMU) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Loyola Marymount University (LMU) campus by taking you around Los Angeles. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Loyola Marymount University (LMU) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Loyola Marymount University (LMU) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Loyola Marymount University (LMU) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Loyola Marymount University (LMU) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Loyola Marymount University (LMU) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Loyola Marymount University (LMU) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Loyola Marymount University (LMU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Loyola Marymount University (LMU) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Loyola Marymount University (LMU) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Loyola Marymount University (LMU) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Loyola Marymount University (LMU) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Loyola Marymount University (LMU) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Loyola Marymount University (LMU) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Loyola Marymount University (LMU) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Loyola Marymount University (LMU) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Loyola Marymount University (LMU). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Loyola Marymount University (LMU) and Los Angeles during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:01
Img_2223.mov
Mathew Antony Dorms
Sadly, we must end this. Hopefully this helped you in choosing schools!
00:11
Img_2224.mov
Mathew Antony Dorms
Housing on campus is ideal for freshman, as you'll stay close to your peers. Huesman hall is a freshman dorm, right next to the main dining option on campus, the Lair.
01:10
Img_2225.mov
Mathew Antony Dorms
Welcome to LMU! I'm here to show you all around! Let's do it!
01:04
Img_2228.mov
Mathew Antony Dorms
Desmond is an all-girls dorm on campus and Rosecrans is co-ed. These are two freshman dorms and around 100 residents live in each of them.
01:01
Img_2231.mov
Mathew Antony Campus
A lot of students pass through this area, so the video isn't very accurate of what a typical day looks like.
00:59
Img_2232.mov
Mathew Antony Academics
St. Rob's Auditorium is used as the College of Fine Arts, and students will likely have a class there over the course of four years. It is in the heart of campus and right near Sacred Heart Chapel.
01:25
Img_2234.mov
Mathew Antony Academics
These two buildings are for specific majors and a lot of students within those majors hangout inside of these buildings because of the educational value of them.
01:18
Img_2235.mov
Mathew Antony Food
The Lair is one of the main dining options on campus. Students get food from here around the clock, and there is always people hanging outside of it.
01:12
Img_2237.mov
Mathew Antony Campus
The Main Campus Church sits on the heart of campus and is accessible for all, throughout the day. Jesuit values resonate on campus and is filled everywhere.
01:02
Img_2244.mov
Mathew Antony Dorms
Student's live in residence halls their freshman years, and this is your typical dorm!
