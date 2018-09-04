Sign Up
Chapman University (CU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Chapman University (CU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 73 tour videos for Chapman University (CU), so you can expect to spend between 219 to 365 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Chapman University (CU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Chapman University (CU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Chapman University (CU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Chapman University (CU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Orange, CA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Chapman University (CU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Orange weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Chapman University (CU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Chapman University (CU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Chapman University (CU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Chapman University (CU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Orange if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Chapman University (CU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Chapman University (CU)?

Below is a list of every Chapman University (CU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Chapman University (CU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Chapman University (CU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Chapman University (CU) students!

What is city Orange, CA like?

Orange is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Chapman University (CU).

Who are the tour guides for Chapman University (CU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Chapman University (CU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Chapman University (CU) tours:

Chapman University (CU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Chapman University (CU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Orange and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Chapman University (CU) in person.

00:42
Wilson field
Campus
Here's our Field! Nothing much to add here :) Sometimes you can spot our mascot Pete the Panther roaming the field! *not a real panther
01:04
Argyros forum (aka af!)
Academics
Hey everyone! Here's a little bit of info on Argyros Forum, aka AF! AF not only holds a variety of classrooms, but it also holds our student union! We have a variety of places to eat here, as well as places to sit and study in between class or just hang out with friends!
01:19
Dodge college of film and media arts
Academics
My HOME!!! Dodge is ranked the #6 Film School (2018) by the Hollywood Reporter. I can't stress enough how awesome Dodge is. If you wanna go to film school, you MUST apply here! We have industry professors who are experts in their craft and are more than willing to help students in and out of the classroom. Our students have gotten internships at Viacom (Nickelodeon), Disney, Fox, Paramount, Warner Bros., Universal, Sony, A24, Jimmy Kimmel, James Corden, Ellen, Newport Beach Film Festival, The Ryan Secreast Foundation, and Bento Box Entertainment (me ;) the home of Bob's Burgers!) thanks to Chapman! There are so many opportunities at Chapman to hone your craft while learning something new!
01:39
Interview with casey!
Hey everyone! Meet my friend Casey! He's a senior Creative Producing major and just got hired at Disneyland! Hear what he has to say about his experience at Chapman!
00:58
Demille hall
Academics
Little Demille:) This used to be the old film school, but now it's home to the TLT (Tutoring, Learning, and Testing Center) and the Writing Center! Both Centers have certified instructors that can help you prepare for a final, go over homework, review your essays, and much more! A lot of students forget about this place (myself included) but it's another great hidden resource at Chapman.
00:36
Henley hall
Dorms
Here's Henley Hall! Each year, Chapman switches which dorms house which majors. I was in Glass Hall my freshman year, but now the film students are in Henley! At Chapman, you're dormed with those in your college, like Dodge or COPA. Fun fact: I am still roommates with my freshman year roommates!
00:50
Dmac
Academics
Here's DMAC (Digita Media Arts Center)! This relatively new building is the home to most film students, but especially the digital arts (animation) majors! This building holds a huge screening room, several animation labs, and more classrooms! Chapman brings in several successful speakers here, and some students are lucky enough to have dinner with them in DMAC's private dining room!
01:05
Bruxie
Food
Ok Bruxie is the BEST place that's (sort of ) part of Chapman. It's on the corner of Smith Hall, right by the four-way crosswalk and on your way to Dodge. It's got a bunch of sandwiches - all made with waffles instead of bread! I love the California Club - comes with turkey, pesto, tomato, lettuce, and bacon (of course a waffle too). They have awesome fries and I love snagging a basket before I head to Dodge!
00:47
Health centers
Campus
Here's a little bit on the health centers on campus! Thought I'd talk a bit since I was right near them :) The Health Center provides different tests and vaccinations to keep you healthy if you may need them! And seriously, look into the psychological services if you are struggling. I've been there a bunch of times because it's nice to have a 3rd, unbiased party evaluate your situation!
01:26
Foley stage
Academics
Here's a unique classroom on campus! This is our Foley Stage - where sounds are created in post-production! I wasn't able to get the best video (my professor walked in as I was recording lol). But in this room, there's a stage with a variety of grounds (steel grate, tile, wood, carpet, etc.) and a variety of props (literally everything you can think of). We use these things to recreate sounds for movie clips (on this day, we sound designed a scene from Cast Away!). It's not your typical classroom at Chapman, but for those of you in Dodge, it just might be!
