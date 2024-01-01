What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina?

What type of housing does The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 100.0 Women's Dorms true - Men's Dorms true - Sorority Housing true - Fraternity Housing true - Single-student Apartments true - Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina?

However, The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall.

What are the dimensions of The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina dorm rooms?

The The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

