The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
2024 The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina?
What type of housing does The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|100.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina feel like home!
- Capitol Hill Dorm at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
- The Citadel Dorm at The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
What are the dimensions of The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina dorm rooms?
The The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: