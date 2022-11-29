Georgetown College
2024 Georgetown College Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at Georgetown College?
What type of housing does Georgetown College provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Georgetown College, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Georgetown College?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Georgetown College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Georgetown College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Georgetown College feel like home!
- PHA House Dorm at Georgetown College
- Phi Mu House Dorm at Georgetown College
- Georgetown Dorm at Georgetown College
- Davis-Reid Alumni Gym Dorm at Georgetown College
- 400 E College St Dorm at Georgetown College
- University of Oxford Dorm at Georgetown College
- Anderson Hall Dorm at Georgetown College
- 401 E College St Dorm at Georgetown College
- Georgetown College Dorm at Georgetown College
What are the dimensions of Georgetown College dorm rooms?
The Georgetown College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Georgetown College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Georgetown College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours Berry College (BC)
- Check out these related dorm tours Morehouse College
- Check out these related dorm tours Guilford College
- Check out these related dorm tours The Citadel - The Military College of South Carolina
- Check out these related dorm tours University of South Carolina Aiken