Loyola University New Orleans
2024 Loyola University New Orleans Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 79.0% of freshman live on campus at Loyola University New Orleans?
What type of housing does Loyola University New Orleans provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Loyola University New Orleans, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|96.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|2.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|2.0
What are the dorms like at Loyola University New Orleans?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Loyola University New Orleans dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Loyola University New Orleans, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Loyola University New Orleans feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Loyola University New Orleans dorm rooms?
The Loyola University New Orleans dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Loyola University New Orleans on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Loyola University New Orleans likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
