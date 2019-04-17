Clemson University
2024 Clemson University Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at Clemson University?
What type of housing does Clemson University provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Clemson University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|27.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|19.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|21.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|3.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|2.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|1.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|27.0
What are the dorms like at Clemson University?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Clemson University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Clemson University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Clemson University feel like home!
- 114 Earle Dorm at Clemson University
- Clemson Memorial Stadium Dorm at Clemson University
- Fresh Food Company Dorm at Clemson University
- 114 Earle St Dorm at Clemson University
- Clemson University Dorm at Clemson University
- Downtown Clemson/Tiger Town Tavern Dorm at Clemson University
- Greek Gallery Dorm at Clemson University
- Tillman Hall Dorm at Clemson University
- Clemson Dorm at Clemson University
What are the dimensions of Clemson University dorm rooms?
The Clemson University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Clemson University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Clemson University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours The University of Alabama (UA)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Central Florida (UCF)
- Check out these related dorm tours Florida International University (FIU)
- Check out these related dorm tours Florida State University (FSU)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Florida (UF)