What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 98.0% of freshman live on campus at Clemson University?

What type of housing does Clemson University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Clemson University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 27.0 Women's Dorms true 19.0 Men's Dorms true 21.0 Sorority Housing true 3.0 Fraternity Housing true 2.0 Single-student Apartments true 1.0 Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true 27.0

What are the dorms like at Clemson University?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Clemson University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Clemson University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Clemson University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Clemson University dorm rooms?

The Clemson University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Clemson University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Clemson University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours: