Florida State University (FSU)

2024 Florida State Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 82.0% of freshman live on campus at Florida State?

What type of housing does Florida State provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Florida State, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Florida State University (FSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Florida State University (FSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Florida State University (FSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Florida State University (FSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Florida State University (FSU) dorm rooms?

The Florida State University (FSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Florida State University (FSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Florida State University (FSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

11:28
College freshman dorm tour
Emma Romano Dorms
College Freshman dorm tour at Florida State University
00:46
My commute to school
Dorms
Since I live so close to campus my commute is very short. On the walk/drive you can see one of the dorms, Dirac and the edge of campus. I think the commute is beautiful! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=30.4457799952647,-84.29335563457289&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 30.4457799952647 !here_should_be_longitude! -84.29335563457289
01:00
Dorm life
Keeley Hernesman Dorms
Learn all you need to know about both FSU's old and new dorms!
01:24
Apartment tour 1
Keeley Hernesman Dorms
Come check out my off-campus apartment! Students at FSU typically move off-campus after their freshman year to an apartment or their sorority/fraternity house.
03:28
Apartment tour 3
Keeley Hernesman Dorms
Check out my bedroom and the quirky decorations that turn my apartment into my home.
00:50
How i start my mornings
Dorms
Riding a scooter to school! Most people do not live on campus at FSU
01:53
Where do i live? a little tour inside my apartment.
Dorms
My kitchen was a little messy, but I just wanted you to see where I live! In my opinion, it is a good apartment for me and my two other roommates!
03:32
Apartment tour 2
Keeley Hernesman Dorms
Here I will show you all the major appliances in my apartment and give you a few tips and tricks.
08:22
College move in vlog
Emma Romano Dorms
College Move In Vlog at Florida State University
01:28
My beautiful townhouse near the stadium
Dorms
Showing you a tour of my house! It's a 10-minute trip by bike to FSU campus and has a super cool location.
Florida State University (FSU)

