Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

University of Central Florida (UCF)

2024 UCF Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 72.0% of freshman live on campus at UCF?

What type of housing does UCF provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at UCF, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 26.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 4.0
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 70.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at University of Central Florida (UCF)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of Central Florida (UCF) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of Central Florida (UCF), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of Central Florida (UCF) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of University of Central Florida (UCF) dorm rooms?

The University of Central Florida (UCF) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of Central Florida (UCF) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of Central Florida (UCF) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

01:57
Let's go home!
Dorms
It's time to go check out my dorm! I live off-campus like most juniors and seniors do, but at UCF, all students can live off-campus whenever they want. All students are also allowed to get cars, which makes this trip off-campus very worth it. You also get a first-hand look at the shuttle system and how that operates!
00:58
Roommate and housing faq
Berona Muro Dorms
How to become roommates if you're living on campus at UCF
02:58
Lake claire apartments - on-campus housing
Berona Muro Dorms
So I live in Lake Claire, which is one of the on-campus housing options that you can pick. It is an apartment style which means you don't have to share a room with anyone, there are 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen, and common room. Every Thursday we have a cleaning lady that comes and cleans the bathrooms, floors, and kitchen, which is super nice. Lake Claire is also like a 5-minute walk to the Nicholson School of Communications, right next to Greek Park, and a 10-15 minute walk to get to the center of campus.
05:58
Tour knight's circle shared space
Taylor Horan Dorms
The largest off-campus student housing at UCF is Knight's Circle. Check out our laundry room, kitchen, living room, dining room, and balcony. My apartment is a 4/4, so there are a total of four students who live here.
02:51
Academic village
Taylor Horan Dorms
If you live on campus as a freshman, it's likely that you will live in academic village. Academic Village is composed of Neptune, Hercules, and Nike. I lived in Neptune my freshman year and Hercules my sophomore year. We take a look at the Academic Village Courtyard, the Neptune lake, and a laundry room in Hercules.
02:24
What it's like living on mercury (off-campus)
Dorms
Mercury 3100 is one of many off-campus living options around UCF. While it may not be the best (we get a lot of pests!), it's got enough space to keep me happy. Plus, my roommates and I have an understanding to keep the place clean ;) Mercury also has a shuttle that takes residents to campus, which makes it convenient for people who don't have a car but also don't want to stay on campus.
03:59
1/1 tour at knight's circle
Taylor Horan Dorms
Let's take a look at my 1 bedroom/1 bathroom at Knight's Circle. The apartment, including bedroom, is fully furnished. If you are interested in off-campus housing, I recommend it!
02:13
Cindi's tour of freshman suite with resident assistant isha (towers)
Dorms
In this video, Cindi lets Isha, a Resident Assistant at Towers, give a tour of the model suite at Towers. Isha shows the living space as well as the individual rooms and the kitchen. Towers is a set of four tall buildings that houses UCF students. Towers is located near the CFE Arena, UCF Softball field, and the Spectrum Stadium.
03:59
Tour knight's circle 1/1
Taylor Horan Dorms
Let's take a look at my one bedroom/one bathroom in a four bedroom/four bathroom apartment. I've been living in Knight's Circle for almost a year now and have had very few issues. The room is much more spacious compared to on campus living.
04:52
Official dorm room tour | ucf ✨
Jaida Scott Dorms
Back with another video! A dorm room tour was highly requested, so I hope you all enjoy it! Comment below the next video(s), that you would like to see! Like Comment Subscribe Share Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaibaii/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/JaiBaii
SHOW MORE

University of Central Florida (UCF)

02:58
Lake claire apartments - on-campus housing
Berona Muro Dorms
So I live in Lake Claire, which is one of the on-campus housing options that you can pick. It is an apartment style which means you don't have to share a room with anyone, there are 4 rooms, 2 bathrooms, a kitchen, and common room. Every Thursday we have a cleaning lady that comes and cleans the bathrooms, floors, and kitchen, which is super nice. Lake Claire is also like a 5-minute walk to the Nicholson School of Communications, right next to Greek Park, and a 10-15 minute walk to get to the center of campus.
04:52
Official dorm room tour | ucf ✨
Jaida Scott Dorms
Back with another video! A dorm room tour was highly requested, so I hope you all enjoy it! Comment below the next video(s), that you would like to see! Like Comment Subscribe Share Follow me on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jaibaii/ Twitter: https://twitter.com/JaiBaii

University of Central Florida (UCF) Knights Circle

05:58
Tour knight's circle shared space
Taylor Horan Dorms
The largest off-campus student housing at UCF is Knight's Circle. Check out our laundry room, kitchen, living room, dining room, and balcony. My apartment is a 4/4, so there are a total of four students who live here.
03:59
1/1 tour at knight's circle
Taylor Horan Dorms
Let's take a look at my 1 bedroom/1 bathroom at Knight's Circle. The apartment, including bedroom, is fully furnished. If you are interested in off-campus housing, I recommend it!
03:59
Tour knight's circle 1/1
Taylor Horan Dorms
Let's take a look at my one bedroom/one bathroom in a four bedroom/four bathroom apartment. I've been living in Knight's Circle for almost a year now and have had very few issues. The room is much more spacious compared to on campus living.

University of Central Florida (UCF) Mercury 3100

02:24
What it's like living on mercury (off-campus)
Dorms
Mercury 3100 is one of many off-campus living options around UCF. While it may not be the best (we get a lot of pests!), it's got enough space to keep me happy. Plus, my roommates and I have an understanding to keep the place clean ;) Mercury also has a shuttle that takes residents to campus, which makes it convenient for people who don't have a car but also don't want to stay on campus.

University of Central Florida (UCF) Millican Hall

01:57
Let's go home!
Dorms
It's time to go check out my dorm! I live off-campus like most juniors and seniors do, but at UCF, all students can live off-campus whenever they want. All students are also allowed to get cars, which makes this trip off-campus very worth it. You also get a first-hand look at the shuttle system and how that operates!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved