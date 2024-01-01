Florida International University (FIU)
2024 FIU Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 23.0% of freshman live on campus at FIU?
What type of housing does FIU provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at FIU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|-
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|-
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Florida International University (FIU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Florida International University (FIU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Florida International University (FIU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Florida International University (FIU) feel like home!
- Steven and Dorothea Green Library Dorm at Florida International University (FIU)
- Gold Parking Garage, PG 1 Dorm at Florida International University (FIU)
- Deuxieme Maison Dorm at Florida International University (FIU)
- Graham Center Dorm at Florida International University (FIU)
- Florida International University Dorm at Florida International University (FIU)
- FIU College of Law Dorm at Florida International University (FIU)
- Student Academic Success Center Dorm at Florida International University (FIU)
- FIU Palmetum Dorm at Florida International University (FIU)
- The Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum Dorm at Florida International University (FIU)
- Ryder Business Bldg Dorm at Florida International University (FIU)
- Charles Perry Building Dorm at Florida International University (FIU)
- FIU Department of Architecture Dorm at Florida International University (FIU)
What are the dimensions of Florida International University (FIU) dorm rooms?
The Florida International University (FIU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Florida International University (FIU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Florida International University (FIU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
