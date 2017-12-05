What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 93.0% of freshman live on campus at The University of Alabama (UA)?

What type of housing does The University of Alabama (UA) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at The University of Alabama (UA), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 72.0 Women's Dorms true 14.0 Men's Dorms true 2.0 Sorority Housing true 0.0 Fraternity Housing true 1.0 Single-student Apartments true 4.0 Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true 7.0

What are the dorms like at The University of Alabama (UA)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The University of Alabama (UA) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The University of Alabama (UA), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The University of Alabama (UA) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of The University of Alabama (UA) dorm rooms?

The The University of Alabama (UA) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The University of Alabama (UA) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The University of Alabama (UA) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours: