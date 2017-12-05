The University of Alabama (UA)
2024 The University of Alabama (UA) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 93.0% of freshman live on campus at The University of Alabama (UA)?
What type of housing does The University of Alabama (UA) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at The University of Alabama (UA), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|72.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|14.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|2.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|0.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|1.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|4.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|7.0
What are the dorms like at The University of Alabama (UA)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The University of Alabama (UA) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The University of Alabama (UA), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The University of Alabama (UA) feel like home!
- Sorority Square Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Bryant-Denny Stadium Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- New Freshman Residence Hall Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Kappa Alpha Theta Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Ridgecrest West Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Monnish Park Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Rodeo Mexican Restaurant Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Tutwiler Hall Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- University of Alabama Lakeside Dining Hall Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Buffalo Phil's Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Walk of Champions Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Ridgecrest South Residential Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- 7th Ave Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Sigma Pi Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Coleman Coliseum Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Rodgers Library for Science and Engineering Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- The Lofts at City Center Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- ten Hoor Hall Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Reese Phifer Hall Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Bus Hub Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Woods Quad Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Denny Chimes Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- University Blvd Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- North Lawn Hall Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Colonial Dr Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- The University of Alabama Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Ferguson Student Center Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Amelia Gayle Gorgas Library Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Presidential Terrace Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
- Presidential Village Dorm at The University of Alabama (UA)
What are the dimensions of The University of Alabama (UA) dorm rooms?
The The University of Alabama (UA) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The University of Alabama (UA) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The University of Alabama (UA) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Central Florida (UCF)
- Check out these related dorm tours Florida International University (FIU)
- Check out these related dorm tours Florida State University (FSU)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of Florida (UF)
- Check out these related dorm tours University of South Florida-Main Campus (USF)