The University of Alabama (UA)

2024 The University of Alabama (UA) Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 93.0% of freshman live on campus at The University of Alabama (UA)?

What type of housing does The University of Alabama (UA) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at The University of Alabama (UA), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 72.0
Women's Dorms true 14.0
Men's Dorms true 2.0
Sorority Housing true 0.0
Fraternity Housing true 1.0
Single-student Apartments true 4.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 7.0

What are the dorms like at The University of Alabama (UA)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, The University of Alabama (UA) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of The University of Alabama (UA), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make The University of Alabama (UA) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of The University of Alabama (UA) dorm rooms?

The The University of Alabama (UA) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of The University of Alabama (UA) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and The University of Alabama (UA) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

02:05
Dorm tour of honors suite style with amanda
Amanda Caine Dorms
This is a dorm tour of the Honors suite style dorms at the University of Alabama! These are the more premium and more expensive dormant because unlike traditional style, these include four bedrooms separated by a living room and kitchenette that includes a full sized refrigerator and mircrowave.
02:09
New freshman dorms
Amanda Caine Dorms
This is the all girls section of the New freshman dorms! This residence hall has all girl floors and all boy floors which are separated by keycard (ACTcard) access! In these dorms, you live with another girl or guy in your room and you both share a private bathroom, unlike traditional halls that have one big bathroom for everyone to share.
00:49
Pool area by his loft
Dorms
Cameron shows you around the Pool Area by his Loft
02:00
Lakeside dorms
Amanda Caine Dorms
Here’s a quiet tour of the lakeside dorms at UA! They are suite style with four bedrooms and two bathrooms in each. They are also located very close the the lakeside dining hall and are a short walk from the student center!
00:11
A zoomed out view of "the lofts"
Dorms
This is the lofts, this is where I lived
00:15
Lets go check out cameron's loft
Dorms
Just got back home, i will show some of the cool features living the campus.
10:12
What not to being to college
Jayde Saylor Dorms
Don't over think or over pack. Here's what NOT to bring with you to college
00:51
Cameron talks about the housing options at alabama
Dorms
we are in the resedential part of campus, more or less only freshmen live on the campus.
00:42
Dorm living at ua part 2!
Amanda Caine Dorms
In this clip I discuss the differences between the different types of residence halls at UA and what each has in store for you! This is a big decision and there are many factors in which you need to consider which I have laid out for you in this video.
00:51
A bus tour of julia tutwiler hall
Amanda Caine Dorms
This is a riding tour of the outside of Tutwiler hall which is one of the few all girl dorms on campus. This is the traditional style which makes it the least expensive and you have to share both a bedroom and bathroom. The bathrooms are shared by at least 20-30 girls each and there are bathrooms on each floor. The elevators are also very sketchy.
SHOW MORE

The University of Alabama (UA) New Freshman Residence Hall

02:09
New freshman dorms
Amanda Caine Dorms
This is the all girls section of the New freshman dorms! This residence hall has all girl floors and all boy floors which are separated by keycard (ACTcard) access! In these dorms, you live with another girl or guy in your room and you both share a private bathroom, unlike traditional halls that have one big bathroom for everyone to share.

The University of Alabama (UA) Ridgecrest South Residential

02:05
Dorm tour of honors suite style with amanda
Amanda Caine Dorms
This is a dorm tour of the Honors suite style dorms at the University of Alabama! These are the more premium and more expensive dormant because unlike traditional style, these include four bedrooms separated by a living room and kitchenette that includes a full sized refrigerator and mircrowave.
00:41
Living in the dorms at the university of alabama
Amanda Caine Dorms
Here I talk about the dorms at UA and all of the amenities you will have access to. I also talk about prices and other aspects of your campus living experience at the University of Alabama.

The University of Alabama (UA) Ridgecrest West

00:42
Dorm living at ua part 2!
Amanda Caine Dorms
In this clip I discuss the differences between the different types of residence halls at UA and what each has in store for you! This is a big decision and there are many factors in which you need to consider which I have laid out for you in this video.
