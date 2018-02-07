Columbia University in the City of New York
2024 Columbia University Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Columbia University?
What type of housing does Columbia University provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Columbia University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|88.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|1.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|2.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|6.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|1.0
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|2.0
What are the dorms like at Columbia University in the City of New York?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Columbia University in the City of New York dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Columbia University in the City of New York, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Columbia University in the City of New York feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Columbia University in the City of New York dorm rooms?
The Columbia University in the City of New York dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Columbia University in the City of New York on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Columbia University in the City of New York likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
