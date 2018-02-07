Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Columbia University in the City of New York

2024 Columbia University Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Columbia University?

What type of housing does Columbia University provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Columbia University, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 88.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true 1.0
Fraternity Housing true 2.0
Single-student Apartments true 6.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 2.0

What are the dorms like at Columbia University in the City of New York?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Columbia University in the City of New York dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Columbia University in the City of New York, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Columbia University in the City of New York feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Columbia University in the City of New York dorm rooms?

The Columbia University in the City of New York dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Columbia University in the City of New York on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Columbia University in the City of New York likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

02:13
Welcome to my john jay crib!
Dorms
Here's my John Jay single! John Jay has bathroom that get cleaned every weekday, two dining halls (John Jay Dining and JJ's), and health services! It's definitely the most convenient dorm on campus.
00:56
Welcome to columbia!
Dorms
Welcome to Columbia! I'm a freshman in the College and am studying political science and economics. In this video I set out some goals for the rest of the tour to come. I'm excited to show you around my school!
00:34
Goodbye!
Dorms
Thanks for watching! I hope you all find the school that is best for you. I am glad that Columbia is my new home and I hope that maybe you will grow to love it as much as I do.
00:33
Campus reel is great
Dorms
I'm glad to have worked with Campus Reel! I hope you all find your dream college on this great site.
01:36
Housing at columbia
Dorms
Housing at Columbia is based on the typical lottery system. There are many different social environments. Carman and East Campus have more of a party vibe while there are quieter dorms such as Furnald which are quieter and more studious. Overall, the housing at Columbia is pretty nice. The laundry is free too!
01:17
Columbia dorm talk with narizza
Dorms
Columbia first-years are able to choose from five different dorms. John Jay is the biggest and comprised of singles and doubles. Located there is also two dining halls and health services. Carman is suite-style and super social. Furnald is quiet and mostly made up of singles. The Living Learning Center (LLC) dorms are Hartley and Wallach where freshmen are able to dorm with upperclassmen who are like mentors.
05:53
Faq's
Dorms
Hi guys, there is my answer to the FAQ. Hope you find it helpful!
06:07
John jay residence hall tour!
Yesenia Ruano Dorms
Here is a tour of one of the four first-year residence halls on Columbia University's campus! I have a single in John Jay. Watch this video to see some dorm room essentials!
02:01
Introduction of my bedroom
Dorms
This is an introduction to my apartment in West Harlem. The place I live is a 15-minutes walk from school. You can take night shuttle bus every day from campus to get here from 6:30 pm - 3:30 am.
05:10
Visit my john jay dorm!
Dorms
John Jay is one of the freshman dorms at Columbia and I love living there. Nearly every room in the building is a single so you can get some privacy every once in a while. However, this doesn't isolate people who live on the floor. Because we are all in singles, we tend to congregate in the lounge and hallways and catch up. We have a really great community on our floor which I think is indicative of the Columbia spirit of acceptance.
SHOW MORE

Columbia University in the City of New York

02:13
Welcome to my john jay crib!
Dorms
Here's my John Jay single! John Jay has bathroom that get cleaned every weekday, two dining halls (John Jay Dining and JJ's), and health services! It's definitely the most convenient dorm on campus.
01:17
Columbia dorm talk with narizza
Dorms
Columbia first-years are able to choose from five different dorms. John Jay is the biggest and comprised of singles and doubles. Located there is also two dining halls and health services. Carman is suite-style and super social. Furnald is quiet and mostly made up of singles. The Living Learning Center (LLC) dorms are Hartley and Wallach where freshmen are able to dorm with upperclassmen who are like mentors.
05:10
Visit my john jay dorm!
Dorms
John Jay is one of the freshman dorms at Columbia and I love living there. Nearly every room in the building is a single so you can get some privacy every once in a while. However, this doesn't isolate people who live on the floor. Because we are all in singles, we tend to congregate in the lounge and hallways and catch up. We have a really great community on our floor which I think is indicative of the Columbia spirit of acceptance.
06:44
Dorms at columbia
Orion Zydlewski Dorms
In this video I go over what life is like in the Columbia dorms. John Jay, my building, is all singles and has a great sense of community. Besides going over my own dorm, I also go over what dorm selection is like as well as the culture of the other dorms. To be honest, dorms at Columbia aren't anything special, but they are generally pretty nice and comfortable.

Columbia University in the City of New York Columbia University

00:34
Goodbye!
Dorms
Thanks for watching! I hope you all find the school that is best for you. I am glad that Columbia is my new home and I hope that maybe you will grow to love it as much as I do.
00:33
Campus reel is great
Dorms
I'm glad to have worked with Campus Reel! I hope you all find your dream college on this great site.
05:53
Faq's
Dorms
Hi guys, there is my answer to the FAQ. Hope you find it helpful!
05:53
Faq
Dorms
Here is my answer for the FAQ. Hope you find it helpful!

Columbia University in the City of New York Double Dutch Espresso

02:01
Introduction of my bedroom
Dorms
This is an introduction to my apartment in West Harlem. The place I live is a 15-minutes walk from school. You can take night shuttle bus every day from campus to get here from 6:30 pm - 3:30 am.

Columbia University in the City of New York Furnald Hall

01:36
Housing at columbia
Dorms
Housing at Columbia is based on the typical lottery system. There are many different social environments. Carman and East Campus have more of a party vibe while there are quieter dorms such as Furnald which are quieter and more studious. Overall, the housing at Columbia is pretty nice. The laundry is free too!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved