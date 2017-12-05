Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Georgetown University

2024 Georgetown Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Georgetown?

What type of housing does Georgetown provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Georgetown, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 64.0
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true 36.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Georgetown University ?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Georgetown University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Georgetown University , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Georgetown University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Georgetown University dorm rooms?

The Georgetown University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Georgetown University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Georgetown University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

01:10
Maya and cecile show you around their dorm room in new south
Dorms
Take a look at this room! Decorated perfectly, each room comes with a bed, desk, sink, and shelf.
03:27
Freshman dorm buildings
Camille Bismonte Dorms
Avery (COL '21) gives us a tour about freshman housing in Village C East, and talks about dorm room essentials, and compares living in two different freshman buildings. Camille talks about freshman housing and the Office of Outdoor Education.
04:16
Apartment tour with chris
Camille Bismonte Dorms
Chris (COL '20) gives us a tour of his apartment in Village A, which is one of the many apartment complexes on Georgetown's campus. Upperclassmen tend to live in four person apartments, which include two rooms with two people each, one kitchen, a living room, and a bathroom.
02:41
Dorm tour!
Camille Bismonte Dorms
Camille gives a tour of her dorm at Georgetown University and talks tips about what essentials you should bring into your first year living at Georgetown. This is a tour of a double room, which is standard for many of the dorms at Georgetown. Tune into the next video for an apartment tour!
00:56
What's your favorite/least favorite parts of georgetown?
Dorms
Favorite part about Georgetown: The campus is so diverse that there is always new people to meet with amazing and educational stories to tell you. Least favorite part about Georgetown: the campus is kind of cliquey because people are so diverse.

Georgetown University

00:56
What's your favorite/least favorite parts of georgetown?
Dorms
Favorite part about Georgetown: The campus is so diverse that there is always new people to meet with amazing and educational stories to tell you. Least favorite part about Georgetown: the campus is kind of cliquey because people are so diverse.

Georgetown University New South Building

01:10
Maya and cecile show you around their dorm room in new south
Dorms
Take a look at this room! Decorated perfectly, each room comes with a bed, desk, sink, and shelf.

Georgetown University Southwest Quadrangle

02:41
Dorm tour!
Camille Bismonte Dorms
Camille gives a tour of her dorm at Georgetown University and talks tips about what essentials you should bring into your first year living at Georgetown. This is a tour of a double room, which is standard for many of the dorms at Georgetown. Tune into the next video for an apartment tour!

Georgetown University Village A

04:16
Apartment tour with chris
Camille Bismonte Dorms
Chris (COL '20) gives us a tour of his apartment in Village A, which is one of the many apartment complexes on Georgetown's campus. Upperclassmen tend to live in four person apartments, which include two rooms with two people each, one kitchen, a living room, and a bathroom.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved