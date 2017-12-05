Georgetown University
2024 Georgetown Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Georgetown?
What type of housing does Georgetown provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Georgetown, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|64.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|36.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Georgetown University ?
Georgetown University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall.
What are the dimensions of Georgetown University dorm rooms?
The Georgetown University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Georgetown University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
