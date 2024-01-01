What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 60.0% of freshman live on campus at Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD)?

What type of housing does Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

What are the dorms like at Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD)?

However, Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall.

What are the dimensions of Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) dorm rooms?

The Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Columbus College of Art and Design (CCAD) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

