Lawrence University

2024 Lawrence Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Lawrence?

What type of housing does Lawrence provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Lawrence, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 83.0
Women's Dorms true 2.0
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true 15.0
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Lawrence University?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Lawrence University dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Lawrence University, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Lawrence University feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Lawrence University dorm rooms?

The Lawrence University dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Lawrence University on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Lawrence University likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:44
A look into more students' dorm rooms
May Garvey Dorms
Lawrence dorm rooms offer many ways to set up your bed, desk, drawers, wardrobe, etc. Take a look at how other Lawrentians here set up their rooms with their roommate! There are so many possibilities that even the RLAs (Residence Life Advisers) give you a sheet of paper on your first day here with many ways to set up your dorm room.
06:49
A small look around my dorm (trever hall)
May Garvey Dorms
Housing is always a major part of going to college! Come and take a look around my dorm and see what Trever Hall has to offer you!
03:01
Loft dorms/meal plans
Samara Morris Dorms
A look into alternate living spaces after freshman year and alternate meal plans! Music by www.bensound.com
02:29
Ormsby hall dorm video
Samara Morris Dorms
A tour of my room in Ormsby Hall! Music by www.bensound.com

