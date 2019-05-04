Otterbein University (OU)
2024 Otterbein University (OU) Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 76.0% of freshman live on campus at Otterbein University (OU)?
What type of housing does Otterbein University (OU) provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at Otterbein University (OU), and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|28.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|37.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|23.0
|Sorority Housing
|true
|2.0
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|2.0
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|8.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at Otterbein University (OU)?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Otterbein University (OU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Otterbein University (OU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Otterbein University (OU) feel like home!
What are the dimensions of Otterbein University (OU) dorm rooms?
The Otterbein University (OU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Otterbein University (OU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Otterbein University (OU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
