Cornell University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Cornell University ?

Visiting Cornell University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Cornell University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Ithaca as well. Remember that Ithaca is also catering to 14226 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Cornell University ?

The Cornell University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Ithaca. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Argos Inn at Cornell University
  • Meadow Court Inn at Cornell University
  • The Hotel Ithaca at Cornell University
  • Hilton Garden Inn Ithaca at Cornell University
  • The Statler Hotel at Cornell University at Cornell University
  • Ithaca Marriott Downtown on the Commons at Cornell University
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Ithaca at Cornell University
  • Best Western University Inn at Cornell University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Ithaca Airport/University at Cornell University

What do families do in Ithaca when they visit Cornell University ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Ithaca. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Cornell University and see for yourself how the student make use of Ithaca.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Cornell University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Featured Video
Trending Content

00:37
Welcome to cornell university!
Campus
Hello, my name is Justine Kim [김서윤] and I will be your at guide! I'm from Australia and I hope that I can provide you with a glimpse of just how amazing Cornell is.
03:30
Room tour
Dorms
The Just About Music Dorm is a fantastic place to live in, if you are not in a forced triple.
01:36
Faq what's cornell like?
Campus
Part One of FAQS series covering what the environment is like at Cornell
01:04
Faq how big is cornell?
Campus
Do I go to a small, medium or big university?
00:34
Faq pros and cons of living at cornell
Campus
How does the setting impact my experience?
02:24
Commuting to class ft. irena
Academics
Irena offers valuable advice to incoming students. Please excuse the HD quality camera, background noise and shaking camera.
02:15
The arts quad
Campus
The Arts Quadrangle is where students take classes in the Arts and Humanities. During the warmer seasons, we can see students reading under the trees or playing frisbee
02:25
Ag quad
Campus
My favorite quadrangle on campus, the beautiful Ag Quad is perfect to stroll through and explore some of Cornell's finest architecture.
03:45
Multi-talented medina
Academics
Medina is a psychology and government double major and cognitive science and music minor. She is also the recruitment officer for the Cornell chorus.
03:08
Chilling at cornell
Campus
Here are 3 of my favorite places to chill on campus
