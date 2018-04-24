Sign Up
Cornell University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Cornell University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 111 tour videos for Cornell University , so you can expect to spend between 333 to 555 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Cornell University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Cornell University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Cornell University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Cornell University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Ithaca, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Cornell University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Ithaca weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Cornell University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Cornell University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Cornell University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Cornell University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Ithaca if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Cornell University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Cornell University ?

Below is a list of every Cornell University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Cornell University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Cornell University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Cornell University students!

What is city Ithaca, NY like?

Ithaca is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Cornell University .

Who are the tour guides for Cornell University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Cornell University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Cornell University tours:

Cornell University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Cornell University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Ithaca and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Cornell University in person.

00:37
Welcome to cornell university!
Campus
Hello, my name is Justine Kim [김서윤] and I will be your at guide! I'm from Australia and I hope that I can provide you with a glimpse of just how amazing Cornell is.
03:30
Room tour
Dorms
The Just About Music Dorm is a fantastic place to live in, if you are not in a forced triple.
01:36
Faq what's cornell like?
Campus
Part One of FAQS series covering what the environment is like at Cornell
01:04
Faq how big is cornell?
Campus
Do I go to a small, medium or big university?
00:34
Faq pros and cons of living at cornell
Campus
How does the setting impact my experience?
02:24
Commuting to class ft. irena
Academics
Irena offers valuable advice to incoming students. Please excuse the HD quality camera, background noise and shaking camera.
02:15
The arts quad
Campus
The Arts Quadrangle is where students take classes in the Arts and Humanities. During the warmer seasons, we can see students reading under the trees or playing frisbee
02:25
Ag quad
Campus
My favorite quadrangle on campus, the beautiful Ag Quad is perfect to stroll through and explore some of Cornell's finest architecture.
03:45
Multi-talented medina
Academics
Medina is a psychology and government double major and cognitive science and music minor. She is also the recruitment officer for the Cornell chorus.
03:08
Chilling at cornell
Campus
Here are 3 of my favorite places to chill on campus
