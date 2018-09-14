When is the best time to visit CUNY Bernard M Baruch College ?

Visiting CUNY Bernard M Baruch College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit CUNY Bernard M Baruch College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of New York as well. Remember that New York is also catering to 14896 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit CUNY Bernard M Baruch College ?

The CUNY Bernard M Baruch College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in New York. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

What do families do in New York when they visit CUNY Bernard M Baruch College ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around New York. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College and see for yourself how the student make use of New York.

What buildings should I look at when I visit CUNY Bernard M Baruch College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

