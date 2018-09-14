CAMPUSREEL
CUNY Bernard M Baruch College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
When is the best time to visit CUNY Bernard M Baruch College ?
Visiting CUNY Bernard M Baruch College depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit CUNY Bernard M Baruch College twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of New York as well. Remember that New York is also catering to 14896 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.
Where do families stay when they visit CUNY Bernard M Baruch College ?
The CUNY Bernard M Baruch College admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in New York. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.
- Hotel Pennsylvania at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- The Avalon Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Seton Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Chelsea at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel New York City - Chelsea at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Pod Brooklyn Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- McCarren Hotel & Pool at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/SoHo at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- The Standard, High Line at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- NobleDen Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- The Ridge Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Crowne Plaza HY36 Midtown Manhattan at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Arlo SoHo at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Hilton New York Fashion District at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Midtown East at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Paramount Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Carlton Arms Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott New York Manhattan/Chelsea at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- The Gallivant Times Square at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- THE PAUL NYC- Hotel New York City at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Hilton Garden Inn Times Square at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- The Maxwell New York City at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- The Mansfield Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Holiday Inn Express Times Square South at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Pod Hotel Times Square at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- YOTEL New York at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Holiday Inn New York City - Times Square at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Times Square West at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Bryant Park Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Millennium Hilton New York One UN Plaza at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Row NYC at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Hyatt Place New York/Midtown -South at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Pod 51 Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Hilton Garden Inn New York/Midtown Park Ave at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Holiday Inn Express New York City - Chelsea at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Hotel Henri, A Wyndham Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Flatiron Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Hotel Boutique at Grand Central at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Z NYC Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Hotel 32 32 at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- The Redbury New York at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Shelburne Hotel & Suites by Affinia at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Night Times Square at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- The Nomad Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Life Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Best Western Premier Herald Square at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Millennium at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Hotel 31 at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Hotel Mela Times Square at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Arlo NoMad at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Hotel Metro NYC at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Lex Hotel NYC at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Sheraton Tribeca New York Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Herald Square at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Hotel Edison at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Courtyard by Marriott New York Manhattan/Central Park at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Hilton Garden Inn New York/Manhattan-Chelsea at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- The New Yorker, A Wyndham Hotel at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- Hilton Garden Inn New York/West 35th Street at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
- The Hotel @ Fifth Avenue at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College
What do families do in New York when they visit CUNY Bernard M Baruch College ?
It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around New York. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College and see for yourself how the student make use of New York.
What buildings should I look at when I visit CUNY Bernard M Baruch College ?
For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.
Check out these related virtual tours: