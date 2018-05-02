Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

SUNY at Binghamton Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit SUNY at Binghamton ?

Visiting SUNY at Binghamton depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit SUNY at Binghamton twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Vestal as well. Remember that Vestal is also catering to 13465 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit SUNY at Binghamton ?

The SUNY at Binghamton admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Vestal. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Hampton Inn & Suites Binghamton/Vestal at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Holiday Inn Binghamton Downtown at SUNY at Binghamton
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Binghamton at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Best Western Plus of Johnson City at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Courtyard by Marriott Binghamton at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Fairfield inn at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Binghamton at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Econo Lodge Inn & Suites at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Candlewood Suites Vestal - Binghamton at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Park House Bed and Breakfast at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Quality Inn & Suites Vestal Binghamton at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Super 8 Binghamton/Front St at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Traditions at the Glen Hotel and Spa at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Endwell Motel at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Ramada Binghamton at SUNY at Binghamton
  • North Street Motor Lodge at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Motel 6 Binghamton at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Hampton Inn Binghamton/Johnson City at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Parkway Inn at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Binghamton/Vestal at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Comfort Suites at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Red Roof Inn Binghamton - Johnson City at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Binghamton at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Knights Inn Endwell at SUNY at Binghamton
  • La Quinta Inn Binghamton - Johnson City at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Fairfield Inn by Marriott Binghamton at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Comfort Inn at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Holiday Inn Express & Suites Binghamton University-Vestal at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Red Roof Inn Binghamton North at SUNY at Binghamton
  • Nuru Binghamton Downtown at SUNY at Binghamton

What do families do in Vestal when they visit SUNY at Binghamton ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Vestal. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at SUNY at Binghamton and see for yourself how the student make use of Vestal.

What buildings should I look at when I visit SUNY at Binghamton ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:49
Binghamton! (and brittaney!)
Academics
Welcome to Binghamton University!!! My name’s Brittaney, and I’m a sophomore from Long Island, NY who's double majoring in Psychology and Cinema. I’m going to be bringing you all around Binghamton’s campus and the surrounding area to show you all that this school has to offer. Hopefully by the end of this tour, you’ll be able to see why I chose Binghamton as my home for four years!
00:35
But first, coffee
Food
An important topic to touch upon before we can embark on this journey around Binghamton is to first clarify the coffee situation on campus. Whether you're team Starbucks, team Dunkin, or neither (or both?), we have both franchises on campus! In Hinman Community, which is where we're walking, there's a full Starbucks location under the community's dining hall, complete with tables, chairs, and couches for when you have to grind while sipping (chugging?) you're iced coffee. In the University Union, which I'll go to later, there's a Dunkin Donuts. Additionally, if neither chains are your type, there's Jazzman's Cafe, which is a coffee shop/bakery located conveniently in the library. Happy caffeinating!
01:19
Gina!
Campus
Meet my wonderful roommate, GINA!!! Gina is an Integrative Neuroscience major also from Long Island, New York. She's involved in a number of ways on campus, such as Greek life and Tap Club. She spends much of her time drinking iced coffee and procrastinating doing work with me. We also do a lot together, so don't be surprised if you see her with me throughout most of these videos!
01:14
Brittaney and gina tour the peace quad!
Campus
It's the Peace Quad! A surprising (but unsurprising?) fact I've learned is that it's named that because the three sidewalks that run through this grassy paradise actually form a peace sign! WOW!!! Located behind the Marketplace, and adjacent to the administration building and Old Dickinson Community (not to be confused with the NEW Dickinson community, which is where I live), it's a prime location for laying out a blanket, grabbing a portable speaker, and laying out in the sun with your friends (or as we can see behind me, some yoga!). Alternatively, it's a good spot to find a dog to pet, as people bring their dogs there to play fetch.
01:15
Brittaney and gina walk the spine!
The Spine is an integral part of Binghamton's campus, connecting buildings such as the Union/Marketplace, Fine Arts, the Lecture Hall, the Student Wing, and the science buildings. This is the path that leads to EVERYWHERE. This is where you'll definitely find the most life during the school day, as students, faculty, and other community members frequent this expansive walkway to get wherever they need to go on campus.
00:39
Questionable binghamton structure no. 1 of 1,000
Campus
On the way to the library! We can see the Engineering Building in the background, which is where you'll probably find yourself in a class if you're a student in the Watson School of Engineering. Non-engineering classes are held there too, like my Psychotherapy lecture. Also, I wanted to give a shoutout to just one of the many strange structures Binghamton has dispersed throughout its campus. Nevertheless, the campus wouldn't be the same without them!
00:18
Brittaney explains binghamton's greek life
Here's a little glimpse at Binghamton's Greek life! In the library main lobby, there are flags of every fraternity and sorority recognized by the university. In total, there are 59 fraternities and sororities at Binghamton University! We have both social fraternities and professional fraternities. If Greek life interests you, freshmen are allowed to rush a fraternity or sorority in their second semester at Binghamton.
00:53
Brittaney takes you to the library!
Campus
This is a glimpse at Binghamton University's main library, the Glenn G. Bartle library. When it comes to grinding, there are four floors to choose from, all with different atmospheres to accommodate whatever your ideal study vibe is. The first floor houses the computer pods, where both Mac and PC computers are available for use. The second floor, which is where I am right now, has desks and group tables, and generally has a medium volume level. In the room you can see behind me, however, it's a little different than the main second floor room in that there's a very open, casual, "cafe" vibe (if you're into that). And as you can see, the second floor has outdoor seating! The third floor has a very traditional library atmosphere, with more private-style desks with hutches, as well as some tables for quiet group work. It's generally quiet, and houses the stacks! Lastly, the fourth floor is THE quiet floor, with desks, stacks, as well as private study rooms that you can reserve!
01:51
Brittaney strolls through the stacks!
Campus
As, I mentioned before, the campus's main library, the Glenn G. Bartle library, has four floors available for studying. Here, we can see my favorite floor: the third floor! With a classic library feel, it is THE spot to get lost in your work and somehow end up finishing a 12 page paper in one night!
01:14
Brittaney takes you to the nature preserve!!!
Campus
Welcome to the Nature Preserve! Binghamton's very own nature preserve expands over 182 acres of land, and is accessible to students year-round. With multiple marked trails, you can explore the preserve and experience this particularly special part of campus. Multiple classes utilize the preserve, especially some of the Outdoor Pursuits classes, such as hiking!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved