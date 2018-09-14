Sign Up
CUNY Bernard M Baruch College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do CUNY Bernard M Baruch College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 26 tour videos for CUNY Bernard M Baruch College , so you can expect to spend between 78 to 130 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of CUNY Bernard M Baruch College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do CUNY Bernard M Baruch College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your CUNY Bernard M Baruch College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring CUNY Bernard M Baruch College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as New York, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. New York weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The CUNY Bernard M Baruch College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do CUNY Bernard M Baruch College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of CUNY Bernard M Baruch College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because CUNY Bernard M Baruch College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore New York if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the CUNY Bernard M Baruch College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College ?

Below is a list of every CUNY Bernard M Baruch College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a CUNY Bernard M Baruch College tour?

All CampusReel tours for CUNY Bernard M Baruch College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see CUNY Bernard M Baruch College students!

What is city New York, NY like?

New York is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College .

Who are the tour guides for CUNY Bernard M Baruch College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at CUNY Bernard M Baruch College . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of CUNY Bernard M Baruch College tours:

CUNY Bernard M Baruch College , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if CUNY Bernard M Baruch College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, New York and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting CUNY Bernard M Baruch College in person.

00:40
Welcome to baruch college!
Campus
Introduction to Josue Mendez, your CampusReel tour guide for Baruch College.
01:35
Gym tour
Baruch's gym is divided up into three different floors, each accommodating different kinds of sports and athletics. You're free to use the fitness center and different sporting areas for recreational purposes as long as a team isn't practicing!
00:34
Check out some landmarks (part 2)
Academics
Here I'll talk more in depth about Baruch's club life, arguably one of the best things about the college! Clubs are the best way to make friends and create unforgettable experiences.
00:34
Lawrence & field building tour
Academics
A tour of the Lawrence & Field Building, more commonly known as the 23rd St. Building. The building is currently undergoing heavy renovations, so don't mind the occasional construction noise (for now).
01:07
Vertical campus tour
Academics
A tour of the Vertical Campus - the main building you will see yourself in at Baruch. This building has it all, and is in the perfect location.
00:35
Newman hall tour
Academics
A tour of Newman Hall, one of Baruch's buildings. This is mainly used for real estate and law courses, but you should still come and check out the beautiful architecture and study lounge!
00:32
Check out a typical lecture hall!
Academics
A tour of a lecture hall and a traditional classroom at Baruch. Classrooms come in all different kinds of shapes and sizes at Baruch, as you will soon find out!
00:37
Check out a typical lab
Academics
A tour of the labs at Baruch College. There are four different kinds of sciences at Baruch, and they're all taken at the 23rd St. Building.
00:52
Cafeteria / food options
Food
Baruch doesn't have a traditional dining hall, but don't let that stop you from enjoying the delicious foods around Midtown Manhattan!
01:22
Check out some campus landmarks!
Academics
A tour of two of Baruch's most well known landmarks and where you should see yourself next semester! These are the perfect spots to know what's going on at Baruch and kick back.
