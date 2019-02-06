Sign Up
CUNY Hunter College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do CUNY Hunter College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 63 tour videos for CUNY Hunter College, so you can expect to spend between 189 to 315 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of CUNY Hunter College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do CUNY Hunter College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your CUNY Hunter College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring CUNY Hunter College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as New York, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at CUNY Hunter College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. New York weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The CUNY Hunter College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do CUNY Hunter College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of CUNY Hunter College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because CUNY Hunter College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore New York if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the CUNY Hunter College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at CUNY Hunter College?

Below is a list of every CUNY Hunter College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a CUNY Hunter College tour?

All CampusReel tours for CUNY Hunter College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see CUNY Hunter College students!

What is city New York, NY like?

New York is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at CUNY Hunter College.

Who are the tour guides for CUNY Hunter College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at CUNY Hunter College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of CUNY Hunter College tours:

CUNY Hunter College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if CUNY Hunter College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, New York and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting CUNY Hunter College in person.

Tour: lil dorm room for a not so lil girl
Yu Liang Dorms
This is my dorm room after I brought all my stuff from home. The room is pretty small, ( 10 ft by 12 ft) but enough for me and all of my stuff! I'm currently dorming at the Brookdale campus of hunter college, where there are only single rooms ( which means no roommates!! ). Brookdale is super convenient because as a nursing major, my classes are literally right downstairs. I may or may not have gone to class in pjs once :-)
Interview with sugdiyona!
Yu Liang Campus
this is sugdiyona, a sophomore I met at the game room at hunter- brookdale campus. she's an aspiring political science major, and this is her view on hunter college and it's student environment
Interview: with mayleen
Yu Liang Academics
hi guys ! this is mayleen!! we literally just met and found out that we're dorm buddies ( she lives right across from me !! ) she's a passionate english major and this is her take on hunter college
How to use the campus directory
Yu Liang Campus
This super effective campus directory is found at the entrance of Hunter's West Building, which is located right outside of the 6 train when you enter. It gives you step by step navigation to any of your classes. Extremely helpful if you're an introvert like me, and are too afraid to ask anyone for directions. ( dont be shy though, we're all nice people who understand the struggle, even I get lost sometimes!)
What to expect when you get your dorm keys
Yu Liang Dorms
Dorming at Brookdale! Follow along with me as I show you my dorm room exactly as I see it! I have literally never stepped foot in a dorm room before, and this was like 5 minutes after I got the key to my room. Inside, every dorm room is essentially the same, equipped with more or less the same fixtures, and with the same room dimensions. ( there may be some variability though- i didnt have blinds on my windows, and my neighbor didnt have a long mirror in her room )
Choose between your 3 halal carts
Yu Liang Food
Hunter college is on 68th street and park, and literally right when you approach school you are bombarded with food trucks. I'm walking down the street with my friend, where we're going to pass 4 different food trucks. There is so much diversity in terms of what you can eat; you have your basic bagel and coffee carts, halal food carts, korean style street food, smoothies, and fruit carts! Literally anything you could ever want to eat is right outside!
Lecture halls!
Yu Liang Academics
Hunter North 118 is one of the most common lecture halls that all students will have to encounter at least once. Initially, at the school acceptance day, there is a big meeting held here with all of the incoming students. Many important speeches and talks have been made here, including one from Lin Manuel Miranda ( HUGE HAMILTON FAN, SORRY). I took 7 classes in this lecture hall, including chemistry 1& 2, organic chemistry, microbiology, pharmacology, and anatomy 1 &2. These lecture halls are common for students taking science courses due to the sheer number of people! There are 2 levels to this lecture hall, and two entrances; the front entrance on the first floor, and another right above on the 2nd floor.
Interview: meet emanuel!
Yu Liang Dorms
Meet Emanuel, my dorm neighbor! He's currently in his last semester at Hunter College and he tells us all about how he felt about the courseload and his peers. Also, can't believe he agreed to do this in a face mask lol, but thats the dorm life for ya!
Hunter tours: game room!
Yu Liang
The game room is like one of the only spots where you can go to get away from your work. it's located in the brookdale campus, and it's right behind the security guard when you enter. There's so much you can do here, whether its homework, pool, table tennis, air hockey, or arcade games! theres a bunch of people there, but definitely peaks during lunch (12-2ish) and at night (6pm till closing). very chill spot, but if you do come here during lunch, there may be people studying so try not to play music too loud or be too rowdy just out of respect ! :)
How the dorm floors look like
Yu Liang Dorms
Every floor of the dorms looks essentially the same.The " chill "area is right by the elevators, with the kitchen right behind it. Every dorm room looks the same, and comes with the same fixtures. when you first get your keys, you have a checklist that you fill out, making sure that all your fixtures are there and that theyre in okay condition. Emergency exits for the dorms are at the end of the hall.
