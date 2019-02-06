How long do CUNY Hunter College tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 63 tour videos for CUNY Hunter College, so you can expect to spend between 189 to 315 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of CUNY Hunter College and stay informed on campus life.

Where do CUNY Hunter College tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your CUNY Hunter College tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring CUNY Hunter College in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as New York, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at CUNY Hunter College, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. New York weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The CUNY Hunter College website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do CUNY Hunter College tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of CUNY Hunter College starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because CUNY Hunter College students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore New York if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the CUNY Hunter College admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at CUNY Hunter College?

Below is a list of every CUNY Hunter College building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a CUNY Hunter College tour?

All CampusReel tours for CUNY Hunter College include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see CUNY Hunter College students!

What is city New York, NY like?

New York is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at CUNY Hunter College.

Who are the tour guides for CUNY Hunter College on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at CUNY Hunter College. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of CUNY Hunter College tours:

CUNY Hunter College, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if CUNY Hunter College is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, New York and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting CUNY Hunter College in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: