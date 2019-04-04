How long do Stony Brook University (SBU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 38 tour videos for Stony Brook University (SBU), so you can expect to spend between 114 to 190 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Stony Brook University (SBU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Stony Brook University (SBU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Stony Brook University (SBU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Stony Brook University (SBU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Stony Brook, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Stony Brook University (SBU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Stony Brook weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Stony Brook University (SBU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Stony Brook University (SBU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Stony Brook University (SBU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Stony Brook University (SBU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Stony Brook if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Stony Brook University (SBU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Stony Brook University (SBU)?

Below is a list of every Stony Brook University (SBU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Stony Brook University (SBU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Stony Brook University (SBU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Stony Brook University (SBU) students!

What is city Stony Brook, NY like?

Stony Brook is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Stony Brook University (SBU).

Who are the tour guides for Stony Brook University (SBU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Stony Brook University (SBU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Stony Brook University (SBU) tours:

Stony Brook University (SBU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Stony Brook University (SBU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Stony Brook and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Stony Brook University (SBU) in person.

