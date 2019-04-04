Sign Up
CAMPUSREEL

Stony Brook University (SBU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Stony Brook University (SBU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 38 tour videos for Stony Brook University (SBU), so you can expect to spend between 114 to 190 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Stony Brook University (SBU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Stony Brook University (SBU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Stony Brook University (SBU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Stony Brook University (SBU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Stony Brook, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Stony Brook University (SBU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Stony Brook weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Stony Brook University (SBU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Stony Brook University (SBU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Stony Brook University (SBU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Stony Brook University (SBU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Stony Brook if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Stony Brook University (SBU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Stony Brook University (SBU)?

Below is a list of every Stony Brook University (SBU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Stony Brook University (SBU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Stony Brook University (SBU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Stony Brook University (SBU) students!

What is city Stony Brook, NY like?

Stony Brook is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Stony Brook University (SBU).

Who are the tour guides for Stony Brook University (SBU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Stony Brook University (SBU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Stony Brook University (SBU) tours:

Stony Brook University (SBU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Stony Brook University (SBU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Stony Brook and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Stony Brook University (SBU) in person.

00:24
Introduction
Olivia Ford Campus
Hey Guys! I am Olivia Ford. I am currently a junior at Stony Brook University. I am a Business Management (Finance Specialization) and French double major with an Applied Mathematics and Statistics minor. I am currently a Resident Assistant in Roth Quad, Finance Society President, a brother in the co-ed business fraternity Delta Sigma Pi and am a member in Sigma Beta Honors Society. I also hold two jobs on campus- a Student Assistant at the Office of the President and an Office Assistant in the Business Office in the DoIT department. I am super excited to be your personal tour guide and give you the inside scoop on Stony Brook University.
05:04
How to choose classes at stony brook and what my class schedule looks like
Olivia Ford Academics
In this video, I explain how choosing classes at Stony Brook works and share my class schedule with y'all. Stony Brook makes it super easy to take a ton of classes (if you want), graduate early or graduate with two majors and one (or several minors). One of the things I love about Stony Brook is their wide course offering and many sections for each class. It makes it super easy to take classes when you want, with what professor you want and when scheduling other things (like extracurriculars or jobs).
07:03
Explaining first-year housing, what a "ugc" is and mandatory 101 classes
Olivia Ford Dorms
First-Year Housing is super unique at Stony Brook University because you can literally live (almost) anywhere you want to! I think it is super important to understand that a UGC doesn't define you, and that it basically only determines where you live and who you live with. Because of that, please make sure to choose where you want to live based on what quads offer! Do you want corridor or suite style? Do you want a pond, balconies or maybe a place that has an open door policy? It's totally up to you!
03:32
Let's talk about dining!
Olivia Ford Food
So... in this video I am real with you guys. First- Years have to get unlimited meal plans now but it definitely has its pros and cons PLUS it's only for the first year and then you can choose whatever you want! In my opinion, dining dollars will always be the superior choice because of the variety on campus but you will see for yourself if you decide to come here.
04:30
Life as a ra, how ras play into your first-year experience, how to become a ra and getting involved at stony brook
Olivia Ford Dorms
In this video, I talk about life as an RA, how RAs play into your first-year experience, how to become a RA and getting involved at Stony Brook. To be completely honest, getting involved at Stony Brook is SUPER HARD. Many students isolate themselves in their rooms and don't get out until sophomore, junior or even senior year. This is the biggest regret that people have because Stony Brook is a super awesome place with super awesome people. Definitely expect to have to make an effort to get yourself out there and make yourself known, because if you don't- who will do it for you?!
04:08
Tour the engineering building and quad
Olivia Ford Academics
Here you will see a tour of the Engineering Building and Quad! It is home to the College of Engineering which encompasses many of the majors and minors here at Stony Brook University including but not limited to: Applied Mathematics and Statistics, Computer Science, Technological Systems Management etc. I also show you a peek into one of my classrooms!
02:29
Tour frey hall with me: one of the most popular academic buildings on campus!
Olivia Ford Campus
Frey Hall is one of the most popular Academic Buildings on campus! It has a few large lecture halls on the first floor, where I was able to show you all in this video-but also a bunch of small classrooms on the second and third floor. It is a fairly new building with new facilities (even in the classrooms, where there are outlets connected to every seat).
02:34
Tour of harriman hall: home to the college of business at stony brook university
Olivia Ford Academics
This is a short tour of Harriman Hall: Home to the College of Business at Stony Brook University. Unfortunately I was not able to show you a classroom, but a lot of business classes are held in Harriman Hall as well as most College of Business clubs and organizations (like mine this semester- Stony Brook Finance Society)!
03:24
Inside the humanities building: advising, sinc sites and the atrium
Olivia Ford Academics
The Humanities Building is one of our prettiest Academic Buildings on campus! It is home to advising, a SINC site, the Atrium and more (including english and political science classes). It is also where you can pick up the food and drinks that you may purchase from different clubs and organizations that they sell for fundraising purposes. In addition, the Atrium is also a really great, quiet and lowkey place to study.
01:25
Tour the javits center with me: one of the most popular academic buildings on campus!
Olivia Ford Academics
The Javits Center is home to pretty much the largest lecture halls on campus. Each room fits about 500-600 students (with both a main and balcony level). Depending on your intended major, if you come to Stony Brook, you will most likely have a class in here. But don't you worry, these classes will have a 53 minute recitation that is mandatory and go with the class. These recitations meet weekly with a TA and about 30 of your other classmates. They are super helpful and a great place to ask questions and meet new people.
