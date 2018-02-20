Sign Up
New York University (NYU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do New York University (NYU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 140 tour videos for New York University (NYU), so you can expect to spend between 420 to 700 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of New York University (NYU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do New York University (NYU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your New York University (NYU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring New York University (NYU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as New York, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at New York University (NYU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. New York weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The New York University (NYU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do New York University (NYU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of New York University (NYU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because New York University (NYU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore New York if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the New York University (NYU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at New York University (NYU)?

Below is a list of every New York University (NYU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a New York University (NYU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for New York University (NYU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see New York University (NYU) students!

What is city New York, NY like?

New York is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at New York University (NYU).

Who are the tour guides for New York University (NYU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at New York University (NYU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of New York University (NYU) tours:

New York University (NYU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if New York University (NYU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, New York and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting New York University (NYU) in person.

00:52
Let me introduce myself!
Campus
I'm really excited to meet you guys and show you around our LARGE campus, but most importantly to introduce you to New York City (:
03:53
The city!
What's the best part of city? Well, let's ask some people and see what they say! Is it the Broadway shows? Is it the food? The fashion? Or just the place that contains it all like... hmm.. Time Square?!
01:14
Look, classrooms!
Academics
NYU is a very spread out campus, so class sizes can range anywhere from a small conference room to a large studio room to maybe even a theater? The classrooms sizes for every major varies, but here's what my classrooms look like!
02:55
The campus "squares"
NYU's Campus is so far integrated into the city, that even the parks become study spots for students year-round! Washington Square Park (or WaSquPa) and Union Square are too heavily frequented places by us students here! Full of chess, dancers, singers, rap battles, and lots of time FREE food!
03:01
Hidden gem (important building): how to make money on campus
The thing about being in college, it's expensive. NYU is a little more expensive than most, and New York City, is very expensive. So, you're going to need something to balance out your budget so you're account isn't always at zero! And after a while, you may not want to ask your parents for money anymore! I honestly don't hear about enough people taking advantage of these two things, especially not freshmen!
02:29
New york transportation!
Yes, the dreaded New York subway. I want to give you a taste of what it's like in all of it's LOUD glory! And maybe you might even prefer this *slightly more expensive* alternative to the subway, uber, or Lyft! Who knows? But, get your MTA Metro Cards ready, for the subway jungles!! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=40.7552083,-73.98741330000001&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 40.7552083 !here_should_be_longitude! -73.98741330000001
05:52
Dorm rooms!
Dorms
The First Year Residence Hall process is not a very easy one! Yeah, the videos on the websites help, but you're not exactly sure which one to choose or how beneficial it is living on campus? Maybe this can help you! Living on campus first year makes the transition much easier, and the buildings cater to us as students with what ever we need including study rooms, dance rooms, music practice rooms, and some dorms even have computer labs and black box theaters!
01:43
The la la- library!!
Academics
The center of all knowledge on campus! Eight Floors of books, study rooms, printers, computers, and sleeping, studying students! NYU shares our library with The New School and Parsons! Welcome to (depending on your major) where you'll be spending MUCH of your time (:
00:51
Stern school of business (it's just pretty.. in such a business way)
Academics
If you're a business, management, accounting, marketing, advertising, finance, or any major that leads around this road, then you'll be visiting this building quite a lot!
02:07
Hmmm, where can i study?
Academics
Studying is a HUGE part of college, and if you want to do it right? You've got to find the best places! So, here's a few I've found so far that have worked well for me and helped me ace my tests (well, most of them).
