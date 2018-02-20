How long do New York University (NYU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 140 tour videos for New York University (NYU), so you can expect to spend between 420 to 700 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of New York University (NYU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do New York University (NYU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your New York University (NYU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring New York University (NYU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as New York, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at New York University (NYU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. New York weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The New York University (NYU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do New York University (NYU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of New York University (NYU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because New York University (NYU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore New York if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the New York University (NYU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at New York University (NYU)?

Below is a list of every New York University (NYU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a New York University (NYU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for New York University (NYU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see New York University (NYU) students!

What is city New York, NY like?

New York is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at New York University (NYU).

Who are the tour guides for New York University (NYU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at New York University (NYU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of New York University (NYU) tours:

New York University (NYU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if New York University (NYU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, New York and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting New York University (NYU) in person.

