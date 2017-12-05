Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Penn State University (PSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Penn State University (PSU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 167 tour videos for Penn State University (PSU), so you can expect to spend between 501 to 835 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Penn State University (PSU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Penn State University (PSU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Penn State University (PSU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Penn State University (PSU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as University Park, PA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Penn State University (PSU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. University Park weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Penn State University (PSU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Penn State University (PSU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Penn State University (PSU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Penn State University (PSU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore University Park if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Penn State University (PSU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Penn State University (PSU)?

Below is a list of every Penn State University (PSU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Penn State University (PSU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Penn State University (PSU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Penn State University (PSU) students!

What is city University Park, PA like?

University Park is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Penn State University (PSU).

Who are the tour guides for Penn State University (PSU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Penn State University (PSU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Penn State University (PSU) tours:

Penn State University (PSU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Penn State University (PSU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, University Park and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Penn State University (PSU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:13
gameday!
Get ready to experience GameDay at Penn State with Lindsey!
01:04
Meet lindsey! and get ready to experience penn state, through her eyes
Academics
Lindsey a sophomore student at Penn State University is your official tour guide.
00:34
An introduction to gameday at penn state!
Get ready to experience GameDay at Penn State with Lindsey!
00:36
Lindsey explains how football tickets work at penn state
Football Tickets at Penn State, are sold in the campus or you can also purchase through facebook
00:24
More from gameday at beaver stadium!
Lindsey will take you to the GameDAy at Beaver Stadium!
00:13
Awesome school spirit in the student section - its electric!
A quick glimpse inside the Beaver Stadium during GameDay
00:41
This is how penn state students celebrate touchdowns!
Touchdown for Penn State University!
00:13
"we are penn state!" touchdown celebration
Touchdown!Touchdown!
00:28
This is how penn state celebrates a touchdown (cont'd)
Getting wild inside the Beaver Stadium
00:14
Sweet caroline from the student section
All white for Penn State University!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved