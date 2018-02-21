Sign Up
University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 81 tour videos for University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), so you can expect to spend between 243 to 405 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as College Park, MD so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. College Park weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore College Park if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD)?

Below is a list of every University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) students!

What is city College Park, MD like?

College Park is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD).

Who are the tour guides for University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of Maryland-College Park (UMD). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) tours:

University of Maryland-College Park (UMD), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, College Park and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of Maryland-College Park (UMD) in person.

00:27
Meet nicole!
Check out my videos as I show you around the University of Maryland!
00:44
Nicole shows you her favorite spot on campus
Academics
The view from the second floor patio of the McKeldin Library is one of my favorite hidden gems on campus! When it's warm out, the patio is a great study spot or just a nice place to hang out with friends and overlook the beautiful mall!
00:18
Views from a study lounge!
Dorms
The study lounges are great hangout spots for getting work done or socializing! Sometimes the Resident Assistant (RA - basically a parent to everyone on their floor) will organize events that take place in the study lounges; we've had pancake nights, movie nights, hot cocoa bars, and more.
00:38
Sacrifices to testudo
These videos were all taken during finals, when people would go to extremes to make sure they would get a good grade on their final exams, papers, or projects. The amount of luck you need generally is reflected in the size or value of your sacrifice, so things from TVs, couches, candies, and coffee all make their way onto Testudo's statue in times of need.
01:41
Check out mckeldin mall - the main quad on campus
The Mall, located at the center of campus, is usually super crowded in-between classes because it's the hub of a lot of academic buildings. But after classes end, it's usually filled with students lounging, hanging out on hammocks, getting work done, or tossing a frisbee! There are also events held here throughout the year, from carnivals with rides to activity fairs showing off all 800+ of the school's clubs and organizations.
00:56
My morning routine
Dorms
Check out what a normal morning usually looks like for me! My routine varies based on what my schedule for that day looks like, but I generally try to have a stable routine down.
01:19
Nicole gives you a tour of her dorm room
Dorms
This will give you an idea of what dorms at UMD usually look like! Keep in mind that my roommate and I both lofted our beds, so our room has more floor space than most. I highly recommend lofting if you have the ability!
00:20
Check out the eppley recreation center
Eppley is the largest gym on campus and it provides students with plenty of unique opportunities to get moving, such as a rock wall, group fitness classes like Body Combat, racquetball courts, ping pong, and more. There's also a great smoothie place inside, which is an awesome incentive for a workout!
00:30
Nicole shows you a classroom and lecture hall
Academics
Classes at the University can vary a lot in terms of size, so there are plenty of different classroom sizes and configurations to accommodate the needs of a given class. The first classroom pictured holds around 30 students, whereas the lecture hall pictured can hold several hundred students.
00:08
"they look like ants"
This is a very common sight on weekdays during classes! Everyone has somewhere to be. If walking doesn't cut it for you, a lot of students also choose to bike, skateboard, or scooter to class instead.
