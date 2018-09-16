What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at Flagler?

What type of housing does Flagler provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Flagler, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 34.0 Women's Dorms true 46.0 Men's Dorms true 20.0 Sorority Housing true - Fraternity Housing true - Single-student Apartments true - Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true - Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Flagler College-St Augustine?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Flagler College-St Augustine dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Flagler College-St Augustine, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Flagler College-St Augustine feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Flagler College-St Augustine dorm rooms?

The Flagler College-St Augustine dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Flagler College-St Augustine on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Flagler College-St Augustine likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours: