Flagler College-St Augustine

2024 Flagler Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 95.0% of freshman live on campus at Flagler?

What type of housing does Flagler provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Flagler, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 34.0
Women's Dorms true 46.0
Men's Dorms true 20.0
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at Flagler College-St Augustine?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Flagler College-St Augustine dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Flagler College-St Augustine, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Flagler College-St Augustine feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Flagler College-St Augustine dorm rooms?

The Flagler College-St Augustine dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Flagler College-St Augustine on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Flagler College-St Augustine likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

01:03
Ponce de leon hotel and residence hall
Dorms
Contrary to popular belief, the Ponce de Leon Hotel that Flagler College is known for is not the actual college, but rather the freshman and first year transfer female dorms. The hotel's floor plan has been kept intact and therefore dorming varies room to room. Because I'm a sophomore, I don't have access inside the actual halls, but I can show you around our beautiful courtyard that is open to everyone and has stolen the hearts of everyone who comes to visit.
01:23
Fec tower residence hall
Dorms
Located close to the entrance into Old Town St. Augustine, the refurbished Florida East Coat Railway office buildings have been refurbished for upperclassmen and first year transfer dorming. Since it's a bit of a walk to main campus, students residing here have access to The Pod for foods, a common area indoor and outdoor, and a gym.
01:28
Inside an fec dorm
Dorms
Here's an inside look at dorming in FEC. All rooms accommodate up to two people and have a private bathroom, meaning you don't have to share it with suite mates unlike the other residence halls on campus. Every room has high ceilings with plenty of space to decorate and large windows that brighten the entire room.

