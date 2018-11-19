Bridgewater College
2024 BC Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 89.0% of freshman live on campus at BC?
What type of housing does BC provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at BC, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|67.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|7.0
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|22.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|4.0
What are the dorms like at Bridgewater College ?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Bridgewater College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Bridgewater College , and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Bridgewater College feel like home!
- Bridgewater Dorm at Bridgewater College
- 402 E College St Dorm at Bridgewater College
- The Golden Pony Dorm at Bridgewater College
- Bridgewater College Dorm at Bridgewater College
What are the dimensions of Bridgewater College dorm rooms?
The Bridgewater College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Bridgewater College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Bridgewater College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours:
- Check out these related dorm tours Flagler College-St Augustine
- Check out these related dorm tours Florida Southern College (FSC)
- Check out these related dorm tours Berry College (BC)
- Check out these related dorm tours Guilford College
- Check out these related dorm tours University of South Carolina Aiken