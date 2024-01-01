What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 93.0% of freshman live on campus at Florida Southern?

What type of housing does Florida Southern provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Florida Southern, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation Co-ed Dorms true 24.0 Women's Dorms true 17.0 Men's Dorms true 12.0 Sorority Housing true 9.0 Fraternity Housing true 5.0 Single-student Apartments true 30.0 Married Student Apartments true - Special Houses for Disable Students true 1.0 Special Houses for International Students true - Cooperative Houses true - Other Housing Type true 2.0

What are the dorms like at Florida Southern College (FSC)?

However, Florida Southern College (FSC) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall.

What are the dimensions of Florida Southern College (FSC) dorm rooms?

The Florida Southern College (FSC) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Florida Southern College (FSC) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

