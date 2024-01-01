University of South Carolina Aiken
2024 University of South Carolina Aiken Dorm Tours and Info
What percent of freshman live on campus?
According to our research, 56.0% of freshman live on campus at University of South Carolina Aiken?
What type of housing does University of South Carolina Aiken provide?
The below table outlines the different housing options available at University of South Carolina Aiken, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.
|Available
|Percent living in Accommodation
|Co-ed Dorms
|true
|67.0
|Women's Dorms
|true
|-
|Men's Dorms
|true
|-
|Sorority Housing
|true
|-
|Fraternity Housing
|true
|-
|Single-student Apartments
|true
|33.0
|Married Student Apartments
|true
|-
|Special Houses for Disable Students
|true
|-
|Special Houses for International Students
|true
|-
|Cooperative Houses
|true
|-
|Other Housing Type
|true
|-
What are the dorms like at University of South Carolina Aiken?
You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, University of South Carolina Aiken dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of University of South Carolina Aiken, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make University of South Carolina Aiken feel like home!
- University of South Carolina Aiken Dorm at University of South Carolina Aiken
- Robert E. Penland Administration Building Dorm at University of South Carolina Aiken
- 471 University Pkwy Dorm at University of South Carolina Aiken
- Aiken Dorm at University of South Carolina Aiken
What are the dimensions of University of South Carolina Aiken dorm rooms?
The University of South Carolina Aiken dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of University of South Carolina Aiken on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and University of South Carolina Aiken likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.
Check out these related virtual tours: