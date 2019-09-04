Sign Up
Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) campus by taking you around Franklin. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Franklin University Switzerland (FUS)?

For your convenience, below is a list of Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Franklin University Switzerland (FUS). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) and Franklin during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

07:24
A compilation of 2 years at fus
Evan MacGuffie
On my graduation day, I reflected over the 2 years that I spent with Franklin - this video is a compilation of pretty much everything that happened. Enjoy :)
04:56
Arriving at franklin
Evan MacGuffie Campus
This is a vlog episode of when I arrived at school in August 2016. You can see the dorm that I first lived in and get a glimpse of Lugano in its glory. The dorm that I lived in, Girasole, is no longer part of the school and is now an independent hotel called "GuestHouse Lugano."
02:21
School trip: valley verzasca (2017)
Evan MacGuffie Interview
I was an Orientation Mentor and helped welcome all new students to FUS. As is tradition, we took everybody to Valley Verzasca which is the epitome of Switzerland: alps, turquoise water, and fresh air. Oh, and cliff jumping too. You'll get first hand perspectives from numerous students in this vid.
11:17
"a summer in paradise"
Evan MacGuffie
I did summer school for a month in June 2017 which consisted of 3 hours in the morning and then whatever I wanted afterwards. It was an epic time and I'm very thankful to be able to share some of the adventures I had the fortune of stumbling into with you guys.
04:09
The lido of lugano
Evan MacGuffie
The Lido of Lugano is a wonderful getaway for days when you don't have to be on campus. Located next to the lake's edge, this facility has multiple swimming pools, a resort-style restaurant, rentable paddle boats, a high dive, and a spacious tanning lawn. Work hard, play hard here!
11:48
School project: speak italian with locals
Evan MacGuffie Academics
Living in a foreign country has its perks such as being the perfect environment to learn a foreign language. During my time in Lugano, I got pretty fluent in Italian which is demonstrated in this video. This video itself was the final project of my last Italian class at Franklin. Enjoy!
05:45
Lugano streetfood festival
Evan MacGuffie Food
Nice insight into Lugano's local culture and the downtown area. There would be festivals like this that pop up every now and then. The food was delicious!
04:56
Holi - a school celebration
Evan MacGuffie Campus
Holi is one of Franklin's most anticipated events. Run by the student government and attended by literally everybody else, the celebration spans an entire afternoon filled with craziness and lots of color. In other words: it's hella fun.
15:29
Academic travel: georgia (the country)
Evan MacGuffie Academics
Every semester it is mandatory that you participate in academic travel. Academic travel is when you travel with your class to a city or multiple cities in order to further the content that you studied in the classroom. It's a wonderful way to gain real-world experience in something that would otherwise remain as an intellectual understanding. This trip was to Georgia; we studied how the country was still in transition from having the USSR retract its jurisdiction over the place.
13:03
Academic travel: armenia
Evan MacGuffie Academics
Every semester it is mandatory that you participate in academic travel. Academic travel is when you travel with your class to a city or multiple cities in order to further the content that you studied in the classroom. It's a wonderful way to gain real-world experience in something that would otherwise remain as an intellectual understanding. This trip was to Armenia; we studied how the country was still in transition from having the USSR retract its jurisdiction over the place.
