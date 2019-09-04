Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 16 tour videos for Franklin University Switzerland (FUS), so you can expect to spend between 48 to 80 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Franklin, IN so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Franklin University Switzerland (FUS), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Franklin weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Franklin if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Franklin University Switzerland (FUS)?

Below is a list of every Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) students!

What is city Franklin, IN like?

Franklin is listed as East North Central. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Franklin University Switzerland (FUS).

Who are the tour guides for Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Franklin University Switzerland (FUS). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) tours:

Franklin University Switzerland (FUS), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Franklin and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Franklin University Switzerland (FUS) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
07:24
A compilation of 2 years at fus
Evan MacGuffie
On my graduation day, I reflected over the 2 years that I spent with Franklin - this video is a compilation of pretty much everything that happened. Enjoy :)
04:56
Arriving at franklin
Evan MacGuffie Campus
This is a vlog episode of when I arrived at school in August 2016. You can see the dorm that I first lived in and get a glimpse of Lugano in its glory. The dorm that I lived in, Girasole, is no longer part of the school and is now an independent hotel called "GuestHouse Lugano."
02:21
School trip: valley verzasca (2017)
Evan MacGuffie Interview
I was an Orientation Mentor and helped welcome all new students to FUS. As is tradition, we took everybody to Valley Verzasca which is the epitome of Switzerland: alps, turquoise water, and fresh air. Oh, and cliff jumping too. You'll get first hand perspectives from numerous students in this vid.
11:17
"a summer in paradise"
Evan MacGuffie
I did summer school for a month in June 2017 which consisted of 3 hours in the morning and then whatever I wanted afterwards. It was an epic time and I'm very thankful to be able to share some of the adventures I had the fortune of stumbling into with you guys.
04:09
The lido of lugano
Evan MacGuffie
The Lido of Lugano is a wonderful getaway for days when you don't have to be on campus. Located next to the lake's edge, this facility has multiple swimming pools, a resort-style restaurant, rentable paddle boats, a high dive, and a spacious tanning lawn. Work hard, play hard here!
11:48
School project: speak italian with locals
Evan MacGuffie Academics
Living in a foreign country has its perks such as being the perfect environment to learn a foreign language. During my time in Lugano, I got pretty fluent in Italian which is demonstrated in this video. This video itself was the final project of my last Italian class at Franklin. Enjoy!
05:45
Lugano streetfood festival
Evan MacGuffie Food
Nice insight into Lugano's local culture and the downtown area. There would be festivals like this that pop up every now and then. The food was delicious!
04:56
Holi - a school celebration
Evan MacGuffie Campus
Holi is one of Franklin's most anticipated events. Run by the student government and attended by literally everybody else, the celebration spans an entire afternoon filled with craziness and lots of color. In other words: it's hella fun.
15:29
Academic travel: georgia (the country)
Evan MacGuffie Academics
Every semester it is mandatory that you participate in academic travel. Academic travel is when you travel with your class to a city or multiple cities in order to further the content that you studied in the classroom. It's a wonderful way to gain real-world experience in something that would otherwise remain as an intellectual understanding. This trip was to Georgia; we studied how the country was still in transition from having the USSR retract its jurisdiction over the place.
13:03
Academic travel: armenia
Evan MacGuffie Academics
Every semester it is mandatory that you participate in academic travel. Academic travel is when you travel with your class to a city or multiple cities in order to further the content that you studied in the classroom. It's a wonderful way to gain real-world experience in something that would otherwise remain as an intellectual understanding. This trip was to Armenia; we studied how the country was still in transition from having the USSR retract its jurisdiction over the place.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved