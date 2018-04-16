Sign Up
Wheaton College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Wheaton College virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Wheaton College is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Wheaton College virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Wheaton College vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Wheaton College campus by taking you around Wheaton. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Wheaton College virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Wheaton College in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Wheaton College is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Wheaton College people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Wheaton College and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Wheaton College in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Wheaton College ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Wheaton College places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Wheaton College virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Wheaton College on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Wheaton College in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Wheaton College virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Wheaton College virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Wheaton College virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Wheaton College in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Wheaton College . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Wheaton College and Wheaton during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

01:05
Sarah welcomes you to wheaton college!
Campus
Welcome to Wheaton College! Sarah introduces herself and gives you a glimpse into Arena Theater.
02:11
Sarah shows you the quad
Campus
Everyone on campus walks through the quad at least once a day. The quad is the backyard of Blanchard and stretches to Beamer. People walk through the quad on the way to and from chapel and classes. The large walkway allows people to bike, walk, or skateboard along the path.
02:28
Sarah hangs out in arena theater
Academics
Arena Theater is home to the black box theater on campus. Every year there are shows performed in November, February, and April. Some of the shows are classic plays such as Shakespearean plays and others are more modern plays. Aside from three adult directors, everything is created, run, and managed by the students in theater classes.
01:33
Eating in saga
Food
Anderson Commons, (called Saga by students) is a 5 star dinning hall where students ear breakfast, lunch, and dinner. On Saturdays and Sundays, there is a brunch in place of breakfast and lunch. Saga is directly above lower beamer where Stupe and Sam's are located.
00:37
Walk through stupe with sarah
Food
Stupe is a classic burger joint on campus. Students run through here on the way to class or if they don't feel like having a full sit down meal in Saga. There are vegetarian options and gluten-free options as well.
03:15
Kaylee tells you more about her life at wheaton
Academics
Kaylee sits in lower beamer, a popular hangout spot on campus, as she explains some of her favorite parts of campus and shares about her major and life at Wheaton.
01:39
Sarah shows you a lecture hall
Academics
Sarah walks you through a lecture hall in Meyer Science Center. These halls are used for classes, film viewings, and special guest conferences.
01:20
Wheaton classrooms at their finest
Academics
Classes at Wheaton have between 5-80 students at a time. Major classes tend to me smaller while gen eds are much larder. In this classroom there are roughly 30 students per class.
01:49
Walking back from class with aly
Campus
Aly and Sarah walk back from class and talk about Aly's experience as a student at Wheaton. She talks about the academic climate and social life on at Wheaton.
02:45
Collin shows you a chemistry lab
Academics
Sarah and Colling snuck into a lab so Collin can explain how labs in the Meyer Science Center are conducted and laid out.
