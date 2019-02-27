Sign Up
North Central College (NCC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are North Central College (NCC) virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. North Central College (NCC) is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of North Central College (NCC) virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the North Central College (NCC) vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the North Central College (NCC) campus by taking you around Naperville. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a North Central College (NCC) virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit North Central College (NCC) in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of North Central College (NCC) is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the North Central College (NCC) people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting North Central College (NCC) and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting North Central College (NCC) in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at North Central College (NCC)?

For your convenience, below is a list of North Central College (NCC) places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a North Central College (NCC) virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring North Central College (NCC) on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting North Central College (NCC) in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the North Central College (NCC) virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a North Central College (NCC) virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a North Central College (NCC) virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting North Central College (NCC) in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour North Central College (NCC). Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience North Central College (NCC) and Naperville during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

Meet gianna
Gianna S Campus
Meet Gianna, your North Central College CampusReel Ambassador!
Why campusreel?
Gianna S Interview
CampusReel allows me to give back to prospective students and the NCC community because I have grown so much so far in college in all aspects of my life and I want students to feel as if they are walking in my shoes as they see what NCC is like.
Gianna's room tour
Gianna S Dorms
Here is a tour of my room, a single suite in Kimmel Hall, an upperclassmen residence hall at North Central!
Gianna shows off jefferson lawn
Gianna S Campus
Jefferson Lawn is known as our "quad" on campus. It is a grassy area used for outdoor events, studying and soaking up the sun during the warmer seasons! Students love to hang out here and play frisbee on the weekend and some professors may even have class out on Jefferson Lawn, or J-Lawn for short, when the weather is nice.
Gianna shows off the dr. myron wentz science center
Gianna S Academics
The Myron Wentz Science Center is the newest building on NCC's campus! Built in 2017, the Wentz Science Center is home to the Science, Math, and Engineering programs offered for students. The Wentz Science Center also has plenty of classrooms, labs, faculty offices, lecture halls, lounges and even a grab-and-go food option, Au Bon Pain, for all to enjoy. It's no wonder this building is the best on-campus!
Gianna tours the rec center - field house and fitness center
Gianna S Campus
Res/Rec's fieldhouse is the largest on campus and connects your right to the fitness center on campus. Whether you are looking to squeeze in a morning workout or spot on an Intermural Sports team for a game of basketball, this is the sportiest spot on campus. The fitness center is also free for NCC students, staff and faculty to use with keycard access.
Gianna tours oesterle library
Gianna S Academics
Oesterle Library is a quiet study hub for students on campus. The library also has multiple study areas, computers and instructional media equipment to rent for classes. Shoutout to IMS for making these videos possible. :)
Gianna tours school of business & entrepreneurship
Gianna S Academics
School of Business and Entrepreneurship is home to multiple departments including: Business, Economics, Marketing, Management as well as the Office of Career Development. This building, specifically, was the former science center on campus and was recently renovated in 2017.It is now home to classrooms, faculty offices, a ticker symbol of stocks updated by the second and a computer lab for students to use.
Gianna eats at the cage
Gianna S Food
The Cage is one of NCC's many dining options on-campus. From Papa John's to Moe's, there are a variety of ways to enjoy a meal on the go or while dining in with friends. You can use swipes or bonus bucks at The Cage and can opt for a entree, side and drink for one swipe at the grill or a tasty burrito bowl, like Gianna does, for just a swipe.
Gianna explains the relationships with professors
Gianna S Academics
The relationships with the professors at NCC are very close-knit and worth it. Professors want to see you succeed from day one until you graduate; from flexible office hours, campus resources, department events and overall approachability, you will have no trouble building a strong relationship with any professor.
