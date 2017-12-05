Sign Up
Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)

2024 Carnegie Mellon Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, 100.0% of freshman live on campus at Carnegie Mellon?

What type of housing does Carnegie Mellon provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Carnegie Mellon, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true 51.0
Women's Dorms true 2.0
Men's Dorms true 2.0
Sorority Housing true 4.0
Fraternity Housing true 6.0
Single-student Apartments true 34.0
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true 1.0

What are the dorms like at Carnegie Mellon University (CMU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) dorm rooms?

The Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

All Dorms Reviews

03:47
Katy's dorm room tour
Dorms
Katy walks you through her prime double in one of CMU's best dorms, Mudge House! A renovated mansion, Mudge has slightly larger rooms, a koi pond, a courtyard, and is a short walk to campus. Mudge is the largest freshman dorm at CMU, and the most coveted. Katy talks about the benefits of this specific dorm, having a suite style bathroom, and overall what to look for when choosing a dorm.
00:34
Meet katy!
Dorms
Meet Katy, a first year drama student at Carnegie Mellon! She is from Pittsburgh, and is so excited to show you more of this amazing city and campus!
01:07
Walk with helen to go get breakfast!
Dorms
Donner is one of the great big freshman dorms that CMU has to offer. Big and blue for the "Blue Whales" this building is tons of fun and a great place to live your freshman year.
00:44
Jai breaks down student housing at carnegie mellon!
Dorms
Fairfax is the most common upperclassmen housing option. CMU is great because they split up the freshman and upperclassman. It allows new students to explore and meet new people all while making friends and sharing stories with those who live around you.
00:27
An inside look at some freshman dorm activities with helen!
Dorms
There are a ton of activities for you to do as a Freshman. Themed months allow you to decorate the halls. Grab a friend and ask your Ra if they need help decorating, its a ton of fun.
00:19
Nothing like team building with hand prints!
Dorms
There are a ton of activities for you to do as a Freshman. Themed months allow you to decorate the halls. Grab a friend and ask your Ra if they need help decorating, its a ton of fun.
00:26
A quick tour of the apartment!
Dorms
There are plenty of housing options for students and as you make your way through college the options get more and more independent.
01:00
Helen shows you the donner basement a.k.a. "donner dungeon"
Dorms
The Donner basement is home to all things cooking, laundry and boys. You can come down and do your laundry and eat at the same time. Home to an all guys floor there is also a game area with pool and ping pong.
00:37
Get ready to check out a typical carnegia mellon apartment!
Dorms
There are plenty of housing options for students and as you make your way through college the options get more and more independent.

