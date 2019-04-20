Sign Up
CUNY Lehman College

2024 Lehman Dorm Tours and Info

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at Lehman?

What type of housing does Lehman provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at Lehman, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms true -
Women's Dorms true -
Men's Dorms true -
Sorority Housing true -
Fraternity Housing true -
Single-student Apartments true -
Married Student Apartments true -
Special Houses for Disable Students true -
Special Houses for International Students true -
Cooperative Houses true -
Other Housing Type true -

What are the dorms like at CUNY Lehman College?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, CUNY Lehman College dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of CUNY Lehman College, and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make CUNY Lehman College feel like home!

What are the dimensions of CUNY Lehman College dorm rooms?

The CUNY Lehman College dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of CUNY Lehman College on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and CUNY Lehman College likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

02:03
Rakiye talks about no housing on campus
Rakiye Benjamin Dorms
In New York City, a MetroCard is your lifeline. It's integral to getting around through public transportation. It's also important for Lehman students. The Lehman College campus isn't like that of a traditional college as there are no dorms/housing on campus. There is also a Residence Hall a few minutes away from campus; full-time students are applicable, but it can only accommodate up to about 20 people. This means that every student lives off-campus and commutes to school via bus, train, or car (or maybe a short walk). It works out for most attendees for convenience purposes.
01:23
Talking about dorms because we don't have dorms
Rakiye Benjamin Dorms
Here at Lehman, aside from a very small residential hall located off-campus, we don't have dormitories. In this video, Giselle and I discuss the lack of dorms and how the effect it had on our college experience.
01:45
How to feel like a part of lehman despite no dorms
Rakiye Benjamin Dorms
Despite its large and diverse student body, a lot of people at Lehman don't get involved and take advantage of all that the school has to offer. Since no one lives on campus, some don't feel connected to the school or see a reason to hang around when classes are over. There's a simple solution to forming a connection and not missing out: Join a club.

CUNY Lehman College

