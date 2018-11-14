Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Gonzaga University (GU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do Gonzaga University (GU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 16 tour videos for Gonzaga University (GU), so you can expect to spend between 48 to 80 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Gonzaga University (GU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Gonzaga University (GU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Gonzaga University (GU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Gonzaga University (GU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Spokane, WA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Gonzaga University (GU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Spokane weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Gonzaga University (GU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Gonzaga University (GU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Gonzaga University (GU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Gonzaga University (GU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Spokane if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Gonzaga University (GU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Gonzaga University (GU)?

Below is a list of every Gonzaga University (GU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Gonzaga University (GU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Gonzaga University (GU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Gonzaga University (GU) students!

What is city Spokane, WA like?

Spokane is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Gonzaga University (GU).

Who are the tour guides for Gonzaga University (GU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Gonzaga University (GU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Gonzaga University (GU) tours:

Gonzaga University (GU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Gonzaga University (GU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Spokane and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Gonzaga University (GU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:01
Welcome to your gonzaga university tour - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh
This is your welcome video to my (Ajay) tour of Gonzaga University here in Spokane Washington. I am a first semester Freshman here at Gonzaga (as of fall of 2018) and My views may be very similar to yours if you choose to come here. So watch the other videos to find out if Gonzaga is the right fit for you!
01:24
Housing options at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Dorms
College is a very difficult time to get everything figured out. This video is here to make it easier to decide and look at the housing options here at Gonzaga. I list all the options here for first year students.
03:47
Gonzaga dorm room tour (double) in cm - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Dorms
every college student wants to know what it will be like to live on campus in their dorm or suite. this is your opportunity to find out what it is like to live in the CM dorm here at Gonzaga. The rooms are pretty spacious compared to some other universities.
02:22
College must haves - gonzaga edition - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Dorms
every college student wonders what exactly they need to bring. Well here is a video that will help you out with some things you may not have though have. Watch the entire thing to catch all 5.
01:32
The gonzaga quads - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Campus
Gonzaga has a lot of fun things to do on campus, but it's important to know which buildings here are especially important. this video will show you which buildings you should check out.
02:02
Gonzaga's important academic buildings
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
its important to know which buildings here are the ones that can help. every high school student wants to know anyway, this video will show you
01:57
My major and thoughts at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
at Gonzaga, we actually have a nursing program. I am lucky enough to be a part of it. In this video I will talk about my experience in the nursing program so far.
01:25
What classrooms are like at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
Have you ever wanted to know what classroom is like at Gonzaga University? Heres your chance to understand the small sized classrooms at Gonzaga. I take you through one of the classrooms in College Hall (one of our main buildings that holds many of our classrooms).
01:48
The learning experience at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Academics
Gonzaga has a very unique learning experience compared to other universities in the US. Gonzaga holds the idea of a Jesuit education system close. Because of its unique learning experience I think that Gonzaga is a great place to go to school.
01:58
Eating at gonzaga - with ajay
Ajay Raghubansh Food
Gonzaga has a pretty good meal plan and food options that are a part of the meal plan. In this video I will elaborate on the meal plan and the eating options. It's not so bad! But it isn't amazing.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved