How long do Gonzaga University (GU) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 16 tour videos for Gonzaga University (GU), so you can expect to spend between 48 to 80 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Gonzaga University (GU) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Gonzaga University (GU) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Gonzaga University (GU) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Gonzaga University (GU) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Spokane, WA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Gonzaga University (GU), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Spokane weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Gonzaga University (GU) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Gonzaga University (GU) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Gonzaga University (GU) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Gonzaga University (GU) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Spokane if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Gonzaga University (GU) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Gonzaga University (GU)?

Below is a list of every Gonzaga University (GU) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Gonzaga University (GU) tour?

All CampusReel tours for Gonzaga University (GU) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Gonzaga University (GU) students!

What is city Spokane, WA like?

Spokane is listed as Mountain. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Gonzaga University (GU).

Who are the tour guides for Gonzaga University (GU) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Gonzaga University (GU). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Gonzaga University (GU) tours:

Gonzaga University (GU), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Gonzaga University (GU) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Spokane and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Gonzaga University (GU) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours: