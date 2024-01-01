Harvard University

Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Harvard University

Cambridge, MA

You Are Watching

Harvard University A Day in the Life with Matty

Harvard University A Day in the Life with Sung at Harvard University

02:12

Sung discusses different types of classes and talks about "Harvard Time".

01:29

Harvard has the largest private library in the world!

01:30

Sung shows Lamont and Houghton Library while talking about BoardPlus

02:14

Sung talks about Student Housing at Harvard and explains the blocking system

02:07

Sung talks about the House Selection process, linking blocks, and theories about the process

02:24

Sung talks about bikes on campus and Freshman Dorms

02:15

Sung shows Winthrop Courtyard and talks about Upperclassmen Housing

00:49

Sung discusses what a "section" is and talks about his Hum10 Seminar

01:46

Sung raves about the services that Harvard provides its students!

01:01

Meet Kevin! And hear about his Harvard Experience

01:12

Sung discusses the MAC Malkin Athletic Center, Harvard Athletics

01:49

Sung shows Annenberg and Memorial Hall

00:50

Check out downtown Cambridge and Harvard square

04:00

Sung takes you through Massachusetts Avenue and points out good food spots

03:59

Sung talks about HSA, more services locations, the Lampoon, the comp process, and Final Clubs

01:06

Sung talks more about security and services at Harvard

01:38

Sung explains safety on campus and HUPD

02:21

Sung talks about Cambridge Weather, the Harvard Law School's 200th Anniversary, & Science Center

00:12

I missed the shuttle : (

02:19

Final advice to Incoming Freshmen!

01:03

You can run two marathons past Harvard's book shelves!

You Might Also Be Interested In...

©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved