Hofstra University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Hofstra University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 60 tour videos for Hofstra University, so you can expect to spend between 180 to 300 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Hofstra University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Hofstra University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Hofstra University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Hofstra University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Hempstead, NY so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Hofstra University, make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Hempstead weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Hofstra University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Hofstra University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Hofstra University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Hofstra University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Hempstead if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Hofstra University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Hofstra University?

Below is a list of every Hofstra University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Hofstra University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Hofstra University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Hofstra University students!

What is city Hempstead, NY like?

Hempstead is listed as Mid-Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Hofstra University.

Who are the tour guides for Hofstra University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Hofstra University. Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Hofstra University tours:

Hofstra University, like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Hofstra University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Hempstead and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Hofstra University in person.

02:56
Welcome to hofstra university!!!
Campus
Let's get aquatinted with Jasmine Jones in the Lawrence Herbert School of Communication. Welcome to Hofstra University!
04:42
Let's check out the library!
Campus
Here Jasmine will give you a tour of Hofstra Library and all the things it has to offer!
04:50
Dining at hofstra
Food
Let's check out the various places to eat on campus!
06:22
Joseph g. shapiro family hall
Campus
Jasmine takes us on a mini tour of the Joseph G. Shapiro Family Hall building on the academic side of campus.
00:42
Dorming
Dorms
Freshmen have the most options for dorming on campus. Jasmine shows you what a room looks like in a triple style dorm on campus. This is just one example of what the dorms look like on campus.
02:55
Part 1: a walk through the central part of academic side of campus
Campus
Let's take a walk with Jasmine through central of the academic side of campus.
00:48
Join me on my walk to class
Campus
Walk with Jasmine to her Spanish class. See an average class size and learn other fun facts about the campus.
02:15
Walking through narnia
Campus
Here Jasmine talks a little bit about why she came to Hofstra while displaying Hofstra's Mini version of Narnia.
02:36
Walk with me to my club meeting at the student center
Walk with Jasmine through the Student Center. The Student Center is the big hub on campus. It has dinning halls, commuter lounges, game rooms, club offices, card services, banking, the book store, Student Government offices, Residential Life office, and even a Hair salon.
02:50
Meet sophia, a transfer student!
Campus
Meet another student at hofstra! Sophia is a 3rd year transfer business student here at Hofstra.
