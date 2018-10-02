Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

Kennesaw State University (KSU)

2024 KSU Dorm Tours and Info

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

What percent of freshman live on campus?

According to our research, % of freshman live on campus at KSU?

What type of housing does KSU provide?

The below table outlines the different housing options available at KSU, and how what percent of students are estimated to live in each type of university housing.

Available Percent living in Accommodation
Co-ed Dorms -
Women's Dorms -
Men's Dorms -
Sorority Housing -
Fraternity Housing -
Single-student Apartments -
Married Student Apartments -
Special Houses for Disable Students -
Special Houses for International Students -
Cooperative Houses -
Other Housing Type -

What are the dorms like at Kennesaw State University (KSU)?

You’ll have to watch the CampusReel videos to see for sure. However, Kennesaw State University (KSU) dorms are similar to most college housing options. Most on-campus residence halls include singles, double, and suites. Floor plans vary from residence hall to residence hall. CampusReel hosts dorm tours of Kennesaw State University (KSU), and every one is different. As you’ll see, every dorm room is decorated in a unique and fun way - students are creative with their setups to make Kennesaw State University (KSU) feel like home!

What are the dimensions of Kennesaw State University (KSU) dorm rooms?

The Kennesaw State University (KSU) dorms dimension depend on the residence hall. This information is usually contained in one of the dorm room tours of Kennesaw State University (KSU) on CampusReel. Supposedly the average dorm room size in the U.S. is around 130 square feet, and Kennesaw State University (KSU) likely has dorms bigger and smaller than this.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now

All Dorms Reviews

07:11
Housing options kennesaw campus
Amanda Bembridge Dorms
a few recommendations on where to live on or off campus for Kennesaw Students
05:07
How does housing work? roommate search? dorm essentials? find out here!
Dorms
In this video I give you the run down on the housing process and what finding a roommate entails. I also give you advice on what you should bring to you dorm!
03:35
Welcome to my dorm!!
Dorms
So this is my beloved dorm!! All of the furniture in my room is included with the dorm. I live in a 2x1 at University Village Suites.
13:54
Dorm haul! freshman essentials
Amanda Bembridge Dorms
a video of things you may need to bring if living on campus
06:35
Ksu marietta east campus tour + a must see spot on campus!
Dorms
This is a follow up to the Courtyard Apartments tour showing the exterior, as well as a secret spot on campus that's special to me. I also give some broad valuable college advice! Another part of the east campus tour includes a freshmen dormitory building and more.
11:49
Ksu dorm tour
Amanda Bembridge Dorms
my one bedroom freshman dorm tour
03:17
My goodbye! :(
Dorms
In this video I bid you farewell and wish you luck on your college search experience, as it can be extremely stressful. I hope that you enjoyed my tour and learned a thing or two enough about Kennesaw to decide if this is the school for you. Until next time, pals! (:
03:30
Introduction & check out my on campus apartment tour!
Dorms
Here is a brief introduction video for who I am, what I'm majoring in, and a nice interior tour of my on campus apartment, Courtyard Apartments!

Kennesaw State University (KSU) Courtyard Apartments

03:30
Introduction & check out my on campus apartment tour!
Dorms
Here is a brief introduction video for who I am, what I'm majoring in, and a nice interior tour of my on campus apartment, Courtyard Apartments!

Kennesaw State University (KSU) Kennesaw State University

07:11
Housing options kennesaw campus
Amanda Bembridge Dorms
a few recommendations on where to live on or off campus for Kennesaw Students
13:54
Dorm haul! freshman essentials
Amanda Bembridge Dorms
a video of things you may need to bring if living on campus
11:49
Ksu dorm tour
Amanda Bembridge Dorms
my one bedroom freshman dorm tour

Kennesaw State University (KSU) Norton Hall

06:35
Ksu marietta east campus tour + a must see spot on campus!
Dorms
This is a follow up to the Courtyard Apartments tour showing the exterior, as well as a secret spot on campus that's special to me. I also give some broad valuable college advice! Another part of the east campus tour includes a freshmen dormitory building and more.

Kennesaw State University (KSU) University Village Suites Apartments

05:07
How does housing work? roommate search? dorm essentials? find out here!
Dorms
In this video I give you the run down on the housing process and what finding a roommate entails. I also give you advice on what you should bring to you dorm!
03:35
Welcome to my dorm!!
Dorms
So this is my beloved dorm!! All of the furniture in my room is included with the dorm. I live in a 2x1 at University Village Suites.
03:17
My goodbye! :(
Dorms
In this video I bid you farewell and wish you luck on your college search experience, as it can be extremely stressful. I hope that you enjoyed my tour and learned a thing or two enough about Kennesaw to decide if this is the school for you. Until next time, pals! (:
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved