Kent State University at Kent (KSU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

When is the best time to visit Kent State University at Kent (KSU)?

Visiting Kent State University at Kent (KSU) depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Kent State University at Kent (KSU) twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Kent as well. Remember that Kent is also catering to 22779 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Kent State University at Kent (KSU)?

The Kent State University at Kent (KSU) admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Kent. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Kent State University Hotel & Conference Center at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
  • Hampton Inn Kent/Akron Area at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
  • Eastwood Motor Inn at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
  • University Inn at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
  • Econo Lodge at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Kent/Akron Area at Kent State University at Kent (KSU)

What do families do in Kent when they visit Kent State University at Kent (KSU)?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Kent. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Kent State University at Kent (KSU) and see for yourself how the student make use of Kent.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Kent State University at Kent (KSU)?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

01:45
Room essentials
Dorms
Room Essentials! Find out my recommendation for room essentials for every year of college! (flashlight, decor, command strips, etc.)
04:43
Day in kent
Academics
A day in the life with a Kent Student, 2 classes in Franklin, Starbucks on campus
04:21
Food
Food
I will show you Eastway, The Hub, Grazers, and Rosies... Then, I will discuss the meal plan!
03:17
Library
Academics
I will give you a detailed tour of the library which includes our starbucks, multimedia room, 4th floor study area, poetry corner, tutoring tables, and white board room!
03:13
History and gems
Campus
I will tell you the history of Kent State University and May 4th... I will also show you the prettiest spots on campus
03:35
Stadium and arenas
I will show you what I can of the KSU basketball courts and Dix Stadium
05:03
Downtown
Food
I will show different areas of downtown Kent: Food places, places to shop, beautiful hang outs
02:14
Quads and fields
I will show you the three main fields people know and talk about at Kent State University: Manchester Field, Centennial Field 1 and Centennial Field 2
01:15
Introduction to kent
Campus
This is just a short introduction video. It will allow you to know a little bit more about me and what I plan to show you all during our virtual tour!
00:52
Final goodbye
This is my final piece of advice before the end of the tour.
