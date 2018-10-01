Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

DePaul University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit DePaul University ?

Visiting DePaul University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit DePaul University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Chicago as well. Remember that Chicago is also catering to 15683 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit DePaul University ?

The DePaul University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Chicago. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Chicago Getaway Hostel at DePaul University
  • Urban Holiday Lofts Chicago Hostel at DePaul University
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Chicago Downtown/River North at DePaul University
  • City Suites Chicago at DePaul University
  • Hyatt Place Chicago/River North at DePaul University
  • Inn at Lincoln Park at DePaul University
  • W Chicago - Lakeshore at DePaul University
  • Hyatt Regency Chicago at DePaul University
  • Hotel Lincoln at DePaul University
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Downtown at DePaul University
  • Crowne Plaza Chicago West Loop at DePaul University
  • Freehand Chicago at DePaul University
  • Hotel Versey at DePaul University
  • Hyatt Place Chicago/Downtown-The Loop at DePaul University
  • Wicker Park Inn at DePaul University
  • Wrigley Hostel - Chicago at DePaul University
  • Warwick Allerton - Chicago at DePaul University
  • Majestic Hotel at DePaul University
  • DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Chicago - Magnificent Mile at DePaul University
  • Holiday Inn Chicago-Mart Plaza River North at DePaul University
  • Sheraton Grand Chicago at DePaul University
  • Fairmont Chicago Millennium Park at DePaul University
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Chicago Downtown at DePaul University
  • Ambassador Chicago at DePaul University
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Chicago-Downtown at DePaul University
  • Hilton Garden Inn Chicago/North Loop at DePaul University
  • Hotel Chicago West Loop at DePaul University
  • The Godfrey Hotel Chicago at DePaul University
  • Raffaello Hotel at DePaul University
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Chicago Downtown/River North at DePaul University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Chicago Downtown/River North at DePaul University
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Chicago Downtown/Loop at DePaul University
  • Millennium Knickerbocker Hotel Chicago at DePaul University
  • Sofitel Chicago Magnificent Mile at DePaul University
  • Hyatt Centric Chicago Magnificent Mile at DePaul University
  • The Robey at DePaul University
  • Best Western River North Hotel at DePaul University
  • The Hotel at Midtown at DePaul University
  • Embassy Suites by Hilton Chicago Downtown Magnificent Mile at DePaul University
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Chicago Downtown/River North at DePaul University
  • The River Hotel at DePaul University
  • Aloft Chicago Downtown River North at DePaul University
  • Homewood Suites by Hilton Chicago-Downtown at DePaul University
  • LondonHouse Chicago, Curio Collection by Hilton at DePaul University
  • dana hotel and spa at DePaul University
  • The Drake, a Hilton Hotel at DePaul University
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile at DePaul University
  • Holiday Jones Chicago Hostel at DePaul University
  • The Willows Hotel at DePaul University
  • Viceroy Chicago at DePaul University
  • The Wheelhouse Hotel at DePaul University
  • Superior Studios at DePaul University
  • Inn of Chicago at DePaul University
  • The Sono Chicago at DePaul University
  • BEST WESTERN PLUS Hawthorne Terrace at DePaul University
  • Holiday Inn Express Chicago - Magnificent Mile at DePaul University
  • Swissotel Chicago at DePaul University
  • Hilton Garden Inn Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile at DePaul University
  • The Westin Michigan Avenue Chicago at DePaul University
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Chicago Downtown/Magnificent Mile at DePaul University

What do families do in Chicago when they visit DePaul University ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Chicago. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at DePaul University and see for yourself how the student make use of Chicago.

What buildings should I look at when I visit DePaul University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
01:03
Belle's introduction at depaul university
Campus
Meet your DePaul University representative, Belle!
07:11
Dorm room tour
Dorms
Take a look inside a typical dorm at DePaul University! This is a suite-double (two rooms joined by a bathroom), as opposed to a single, triple, or double-deluxe room.
02:15
Tour of loop classroom
Academics
Follow Belle to her classes located in 'The Loop', or the heart of Downtown Chicago. Students in the Colleges of Communication, Business, Law, Computing & Digital Media, and New Learning will have many of their classes on this campus as opposed to DePaul's second campus in Lincoln Park.
03:28
Loop dining hall tour
Food
The Loop Campus dining hall, located on the 11th floor of the Barnes & Noble building, is a fan-favorite amongst DePaul students. At the dining hall nicknamed 'The Market', you can pickup a made-to-order panini, wrap, pizza, or burger for lunch. In a rush? Just grab a turkey sandwich or fruit cup from the grab n' go station! And, if you're trying to avoid the freshman 15, there's a salad bar stocked daily with fresh ingredients to assemble a nutritious meal. Happy dining!
01:10
Tour of schmitt academic center
Academics
Welcome to The Schmitt Academic Center, a.k.a The SAC! Whether you have a few classes, want to grab a quick coffee, or need to visit the Career Center, you'll find yourself here quite often at DePaul.
02:07
The ray meyer fitness center tour
Campus
Join Belle in exploring the three-story tall Fitness Center at DePaul University. Here, you'll find a multitude of cardio machines & weightlifting equipment, a swimming pool, racquetball courts, two full-sized basketball courts, ping-pong & shuffleboard tables, a healthy snack bar, and free daily exercise classes. What more could you need?
01:24
Tour of the quad
Campus
Check out DePaul University's Quad located between the Schmitt Academic Center & University Hall. At the Quad, you can expect to find students studying on the benches, reading in hammocks, throwing a frisbee around, tanning in the grass, or commuting to their next class.
02:41
Discover chicago class
Academics
'Discover Chicago' or 'Explore Chicago' classes are required for first-year students, and can either be taken the week before regular term starts or intermittently throughout the quarter. In addition to in-class lectures, students will go on excursions throughout the city to a variety of interesting locations depending on their course title. There are over forty unique classes to choose from, ranging from 'Death in the City', 'Chicago By Bike', 'Catholicism in Chicago', and even a 'Coffee Shops of Chicago' class.
03:09
Lincoln park dining hall tour
Food
Take a look inside DePaul's second dining hall located in the Student Center of the Lincoln Park campus. Use your meal plan inside the cafeteria, or your flex dollars at any of the four counters outside. Need to stock up on snacks for your dorm room? Hit the ETC store located right outside of the main dining hall!
04:16
A day in my life
Food
Join Belle as she takes you along on a typical day consisting of classes, a Target run, homework, and hangout time with friends. Because she's located in the city of Chicago, there's always something to do no matter the day of the week!
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved