Liberty University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How long do Liberty University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 55 tour videos for Liberty University , so you can expect to spend between 165 to 275 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Liberty University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Liberty University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Liberty University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Liberty University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Lynchburg, VA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Liberty University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Lynchburg weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Liberty University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Liberty University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Liberty University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Liberty University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Lynchburg if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Liberty University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Liberty University ?

Below is a list of every Liberty University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Liberty University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Liberty University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Liberty University students!

What is city Lynchburg, VA like?

Lynchburg is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Liberty University .

Who are the tour guides for Liberty University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Liberty University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Liberty University tours:

Liberty University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Liberty University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Lynchburg and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Liberty University in person.

00:55
Introducing your host... abby eskinder!
Campus
Welcome to Abby's guide through Liberty! Abby is a current freshman on campus who loves talking about Liberty any chance she gets. Let's see why! !here_should_be_iframe! N/A !here_should_be_latitude! 37.34732177498969 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.1825544834137
01:43
Walk in a liberty students shoes as you walk with abby to and from classes
Travel with Abby throughout her average day- Wednesday to be exact. A typical Wednesday will have classes which are a given. Convocation, a Monday, Wednesday, Friday staple is where the entire on-campus student body gathers for worship and teaching from inspired thinkers. Convocation speakers include politicians, famous athletes, preachers, businessmen, and even celebrities from all walks of life that may or may not even be Christian. Although the attendance policy is not the students' favorite policy, most find something informational or wise in the speaker's message. The rest of the day will continue with classes, and hanging out in common areas or studying with friends. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.34971870953047,-79.18221475318046&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.34971870953047 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.18221475318046
01:04
Walking on jerry's grass? acceptable or no?
Campus
If you know about the old Liberty rules, you may know that Liberty used to forbid students to walk on the grass-laced lawns. Soon, a joke of "Jerry's Grass" circled the campus and how odd of a rule it was. "Jerry" has since removed that rule from the handbook and students can occasionally be seen playing catch or throwing a frisbee on the lawns, but there is still a lingering fear. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3509809,-79.18217329999999&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3509809 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.18217329999999
01:16
Where liberty students call home- dorm room
Dorms
Welcome to what most students consider their safe haven after a long day of classes and walking all over campus. While freshmen are actually permitted to live in any dorm building, many choose to live in Commons which is the newest and most expensive place to live due to its convenience in the way of location in relation to academic buildings. Also, Commons are Co-Ed but are separated by hall. While on the same floor, the boys and girls each have separate halls that join into a shared space called the "common area." !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3473988,-79.18186939999998&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3473988 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.18186939999998
01:31
Inside scoop of college life from actual college students - anri
Hear about what Anri thinks of Liberty University! !here_should_be_iframe! N/A !here_should_be_latitude! 37.350345 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.179688
01:17
A little more walking to and from class!
Travel with Abby throughout her average day- Wednesday to be exact. A typical Wednesday will have classes which are a given. Convocation, a Monday, Wednesday, Friday staple is where the entire on-campus student body gathers for worship and teaching from inspired thinkers. Convocation speakers include politicians, famous athletes, preachers, businessmen, and even celebrities from all walks of life that may or may not even be Christian. Although the attendance policy is not the students' favorite policy, most find something informational or wise in the speaker's message. The rest of the day will continue with classes, and hanging out in common areas or studying with friends. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.34971870953047,-79.18221475318046&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.34971870953047 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.18221475318046
00:15
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 1
Campus
Snowflex is an amazingly adventurous place to go if you are needing a rush of adrenaline. Not only can students rent boards, boots, and gear for FREE, but Liberty also provides free lessons so with practice, you can become the next Shaun White! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3527679,-79.16669460000003&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3527679 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.16669460000003
00:30
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 2
Campus
Snowflex also provides a comfy cozy lodge for relaxing and studying if you are looking to unwind rather than ski down a mountain. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3527679,-79.16669460000003&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3527679 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.16669460000003
00:29
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 3
Campus
This video shows a classic example of how an instructor would demonstrate a skill and then you can practice immediately after, showing your skill set and what needs improvement. Liberty students are provided this service and facility for free while Lynchburg families pay an upwards of $200 for the same rentals and services. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3527679,-79.16669460000003&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3527679 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.16669460000003
00:49
Quick overview of the sports facilities we'll see
Campus
Sports are a pretty big part of campus life. GO FLAMES! Most weekends there will be at least two different sporting events. For example, there was a softball game and a baseball game happening at the same time on Saturday afternoon. Construction is ongoing at Williams Stadium (football) to seat even more fans because as Liberty rose to a Division I standing, more and more people come out to the games. A good number of family and community members from the Lynchburg area will also join in on the fun! Whether Division or Club or even Intramural, students at Liberty are pretty invested in the sports world. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.35836227461648,-79.17125825970618&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.35836227461648 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.17125825970618
