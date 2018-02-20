How long do Liberty University tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 55 tour videos for Liberty University , so you can expect to spend between 165 to 275 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of Liberty University and stay informed on campus life.

Where do Liberty University tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your Liberty University tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring Liberty University in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Lynchburg, VA so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at Liberty University , make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Lynchburg weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The Liberty University website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do Liberty University tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of Liberty University starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because Liberty University students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Lynchburg if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the Liberty University admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at Liberty University ?

Below is a list of every Liberty University building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a Liberty University tour?

All CampusReel tours for Liberty University include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see Liberty University students!

What is city Lynchburg, VA like?

Lynchburg is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at Liberty University .

Who are the tour guides for Liberty University on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at Liberty University . Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of Liberty University tours:

Liberty University , like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if Liberty University is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Lynchburg and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting Liberty University in person.

