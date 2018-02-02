Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

How long do University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) tours last?

CampusReel hosts a total of about 74 tour videos for University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), so you can expect to spend between 222 to 370 minutes total watching content. Of course, we are constantly adding new content. Come back to CampusReel often to see new videos and campus tours of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) and stay informed on campus life.

Where do University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) tours start?

On CampusReel, you can start your University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) tour wherever you’d like. If you’re touring University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) in person with a traditional walking tour you’ll likely start at the admissions office. The school’s address is listed as Chapel Hill, NC so we recommend plugging that into your GPS. Before beginning a tour at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), make sure you check the weather and plan out your itinerary and accommodations appropriately. Chapel Hill weather can be unpredictable, so bring comfortable shoes in case it rains. Also, check what stops the tour includes to make sure you’ll see everything you’re interested in! The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) website likely outlines important information for tour visitors.

When do University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) tours start?

Needless to say, a CampusReel virtual tour of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) starts whenever you want. However, most schools provide 2-3 different start times for group tours in-person: in the morning, afternoon, and late afternoon. We recommend choosing the second available timeslot because University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) students will likely be up and about by then. You can explore Chapel Hill if you wake up early and want to gain a deeper understanding of the surrounding community. Check the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) admissions site or student services to confirm tour times.

What are the best landmarks and locations at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC)?

Below is a list of every University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) building that has a tour on CampusReel.

What will I see on a University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) tour?

All CampusReel tours for University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) include everything from dorms to dining halls to student interviews and gameday videos. Most importantly, you will see University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) students!

What is city Chapel Hill, NC like?

Chapel Hill is listed as South Atlantic. You need to evaluate the area carefully to make sure this is an environment you want to go to college in. Some people love a town this size, and others don’t. Either way, it will affect your time at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC).

Who are the tour guides for University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) on CampusReel?

Scroll up to the top of the page to select from a number of tour guides available at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC). Keep in mind anyone can upload content to CampusReel, so the available tour guides are constantly increasing.

Summary and Overview of University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) tours:

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC), like all colleges and universities, has its pros and cons. At the end of the day, your goal with these tour videos is to try to decide if University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) is the right school for you. After you’ve taken the time learn about the campus, Chapel Hill and overall experience, then you can consider taking your search one step further and visiting University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC) in person.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:34
Meet anna! and get ready to experience unc through her eyes
Dorms
I absolutely love going to UNC and feel lucky to call this place home! I hope that everyone enjoys my tour and falls in love with Chapel Hill's beauty like I have.
01:02
Take a walk to class with anna!
I always walk to class and on Tuesday and Thursday mornings I walk with two of my roommates, Sarah and Laura. We walk down Franklin Street and then cut through a church parking lot and pass through fraternity court and then to the edge of campus. It takes about 15 minutes to get to campus from my apartment.
00:35
Check in with anna at her mejo class
Academics
Here is a look at my mejo class which is a part of my major. I will be taking many more mejo classes in my college career and really like that these classes are about the size of a standard high school class.
00:51
Check out a typical unc lecture hall
Academics
Here is a look at your average lecture hall here at Carolina. Most of the 101 classes taken by freshmen are held in large auditoriums like this one and hold anywhere from 100-400 students.
01:05
Check out the heart of campus - "the pit"
Campus
The Pit is the true heart of the campus and is surrounded by two libraries, the student store, and Lenoir dining hall. Students mingle here between classes and you will always run into friends in the Pit.
00:34
This is how organizations advertise at unc!
These giant blocks are located in front of the Student Union in the pit. Clubs and organizations will reserve and paint a side of the blocks to raise awareness for their club.
01:07
Views from polk place - the upper quad on campus
Campus
This is the upper/main quad where most of the classroom buildings are located, the Wilson Library, and academic advising,
00:31
Views from outside granville tower
Dorms
This is the outside of granville towers which consists of three buildings and is right between franklin street and campus. A
01:08
Anna shows you around a typical dorm room in granville towers
Dorms
This is the inside of a suite in the west building of granville towers. The rooms are shared and they are all jack and jill style with 4 students sharing the bathroom. I lived here last year and loved it. They also have their own dining hall for their residents.
01:28
Take a tour of anna's off-campus apartment!
Dorms
I live in Shortbread Lofts on W. Rosemary Street in a 4-bedroom apartment with 6 other girls. Residents can either choose to share a bedroom/bathroom/closet with a roommate or to have all of that for yourself. Shortbread is very modern and is a quick walk to campus.
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved