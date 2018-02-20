Sign Up
Liberty University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

How effective are Liberty University virtual tours?

It depends how you use them. Liberty University is a hustling, bustling campus and community. The beauty of Liberty University virtual tours on CampusReel is that authentic video tours, made by real students, can be spectacular at capturing the Liberty University vibe. We also go well beyond the confines of the Liberty University campus by taking you around Lynchburg. In traditional virtual tours, you will mostly see still, unengaging images and will not see the surrounding area at all – which is why CampusReel virtual tours are so important.

Can a Liberty University virtual tour replace a traditional in-person visit?

If you cannot visit Liberty University in person, then we can honestly say that we believe a CampusReel virtual tour of Liberty University is absolutely the most effective and holistic way to understand the Liberty University people, campus and community. However, if you do plan on visiting Liberty University and other colleges in person, we strongly recommend that you at least prescreen your college options on CampusReel before spending the time and money to visit. Most prospective families find that as soon as the step on campus, they instantly know whether or not they like the school – but they’ve already spent all that time and money getting there! Our goal is to eliminate all the time and money visiting Liberty University in person until you can make a strong educated guess that it’s worth the investment.

What places can I virtually tour at Liberty University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of Liberty University places you can virtually tour on CampusReel.

What are the downsides of a Liberty University virtual tour?

The downside of virtually touring Liberty University on CampusReel is that, admittedly, our technology does not yet mimic the exact feeling and experience of visiting Liberty University in person. We are working on this though! A common request we also receive from users is to add more perspectives (e.g. student guides) to the platform. Rest assured we are working on adding more CampusReel guides to the Liberty University virtual tour. However, our selection of guides still far outweighs the available perspectives of traditional virtual tour platforms.

What are the benefits of a Liberty University virtual tour?

The most obvious benefit of a Liberty University virtual tour on CampusReel is that is can be accessed from anywhere. This can save families a lot of time and money compared to visiting Liberty University in person. Another often overlooked benefit of a CampusReel virtual tour is that it goes far beyond a traditional in person tour Liberty University . Campus visits are limited both in time and scope – how are you expected to truly understand a college in a 1 hour tour? That’s why we stress the added benefit of CampusReel virtual tours – experience Liberty University and Lynchburg during different seasons, days of the week, and even hours of the day. What’s game day like? What is finals week life? Again, traditional virtual touring platforms don’t include this benefit.

00:55
Introducing your host... abby eskinder!
Campus
Welcome to Abby's guide through Liberty! Abby is a current freshman on campus who loves talking about Liberty any chance she gets. Let's see why!
01:43
Walk in a liberty students shoes as you walk with abby to and from classes
Travel with Abby throughout her average day- Wednesday to be exact. A typical Wednesday will have classes which are a given. Convocation, a Monday, Wednesday, Friday staple is where the entire on-campus student body gathers for worship and teaching from inspired thinkers. Convocation speakers include politicians, famous athletes, preachers, businessmen, and even celebrities from all walks of life that may or may not even be Christian. Although the attendance policy is not the students' favorite policy, most find something informational or wise in the speaker's message. The rest of the day will continue with classes, and hanging out in common areas or studying with friends.
01:04
Walking on jerry's grass? acceptable or no?
Campus
If you know about the old Liberty rules, you may know that Liberty used to forbid students to walk on the grass-laced lawns. Soon, a joke of "Jerry's Grass" circled the campus and how odd of a rule it was. "Jerry" has since removed that rule from the handbook and students can occasionally be seen playing catch or throwing a frisbee on the lawns, but there is still a lingering fear.
01:16
Where liberty students call home- dorm room
Dorms
Welcome to what most students consider their safe haven after a long day of classes and walking all over campus. While freshmen are actually permitted to live in any dorm building, many choose to live in Commons which is the newest and most expensive place to live due to its convenience in the way of location in relation to academic buildings. Also, Commons are Co-Ed but are separated by hall. While on the same floor, the boys and girls each have separate halls that join into a shared space called the "common area."
01:31
Inside scoop of college life from actual college students - anri
Hear about what Anri thinks of Liberty University!
01:17
A little more walking to and from class!
Travel with Abby throughout her average day- Wednesday to be exact. A typical Wednesday will have classes which are a given. Convocation, a Monday, Wednesday, Friday staple is where the entire on-campus student body gathers for worship and teaching from inspired thinkers. Convocation speakers include politicians, famous athletes, preachers, businessmen, and even celebrities from all walks of life that may or may not even be Christian. Although the attendance policy is not the students' favorite policy, most find something informational or wise in the speaker's message. The rest of the day will continue with classes, and hanging out in common areas or studying with friends.
00:15
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 1
Campus
Snowflex is an amazingly adventurous place to go if you are needing a rush of adrenaline. Not only can students rent boards, boots, and gear for FREE, but Liberty also provides free lessons so with practice, you can become the next Shaun White!
00:30
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 2
Campus
Snowflex also provides a comfy cozy lodge for relaxing and studying if you are looking to unwind rather than ski down a mountain.
00:29
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 3
Campus
This video shows a classic example of how an instructor would demonstrate a skill and then you can practice immediately after, showing your skill set and what needs improvement. Liberty students are provided this service and facility for free while Lynchburg families pay an upwards of $200 for the same rentals and services.
00:49
Quick overview of the sports facilities we'll see
Campus
Sports are a pretty big part of campus life. GO FLAMES! Most weekends there will be at least two different sporting events. For example, there was a softball game and a baseball game happening at the same time on Saturday afternoon. Construction is ongoing at Williams Stadium (football) to seat even more fans because as Liberty rose to a Division I standing, more and more people come out to the games. A good number of family and community members from the Lynchburg area will also join in on the fun! Whether Division or Club or even Intramural, students at Liberty are pretty invested in the sports world.
