Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

CAMPUSREEL

Liberty University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Watch 17,000+ videos on CampusReel

When is the best time to visit Liberty University ?

Visiting Liberty University depends on a number of factors, including the season, your schedule, and a lot of uncontrollable variables. We recommend you visit Liberty University twice if you’re serious about enrolling – at least one visit should be when students are on campus and school is in session. Be sure to take note of the town of Lynchburg as well. Remember that Lynchburg is also catering to 49542 students, so think critically about whether the community would feel too big or too small for your personal liking.

Where do families stay when they visit Liberty University ?

The Liberty University admissions office likely has a list of accommodations they recommend. In addition to that list, consult the CampusReel VR feature to explore hotels nearby in Lynchburg. For your convenience, below is a list of hotels to consider and that you can also preview in CampusReel VR.

  • Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott Lynchburg Liberty University at Liberty University
  • Courtyard by Marriott Lynchburg at Liberty University
  • The Virginian Lynchburg, Curio Collection by Hilton at Liberty University
  • The Virginian Hotel at Liberty University
  • Quality Inn at Liberty University
  • Sleep Inn at Liberty University
  • House of Lydia Bed & Breakfast at Liberty University
  • Hilton Garden Inn Lynchburg at Liberty University
  • Holiday Inn Lynchburg at Liberty University
  • Hill City Inn at Liberty University
  • Baymont by Wyndham Lynchburg at Liberty University
  • Extended Stay America Lynchburg University Blvd. at Liberty University
  • Affordable Corporate Suites at Liberty University
  • The Craddock Terry Hotel and Event Center at Liberty University
  • Historic Hotels of America at Liberty University
  • Hampton Inn & Suites Lynchburg at Liberty University
  • Timberlake Motel at Liberty University
  • Federal Crest Inn B & B at Liberty University
  • East Side Suites at Liberty University
  • Super 8 by Wyndham Lynchburg VA at Liberty University
  • Kirkley Hotel, A Trademark Collection Hotel at Liberty University
  • Holiday Inn Express Lynchburg at Liberty University
  • Scottish Inns at Liberty University
  • Microtel Inn & Suites by Wyndham Lynchburg at Liberty University
  • LOS house at Liberty University
  • Comfort Inn & Suites at Liberty University
  • La Quinta Inn & Suites Lynchburg at Liberty Univ. at Liberty University
  • Acorn Hill Lodge at Liberty University
  • Econo Lodge at Liberty University
  • The Carriage House Inn Bed and Breakfast at Liberty University
  • Executive Inn at Liberty University
  • Residence Inn by Marriott Lynchburg at Liberty University
  • SpringHill Suites by Marriott Lynchburg Airport/University Area at Liberty University

What do families do in Lynchburg when they visit Liberty University ?

It depends but there are a variety of activities and things to do in and around Lynchburg. We recommend using the virtual immersion tab on CampusReel to take a tour at Liberty University and see for yourself how the student make use of Lynchburg.

What buildings should I look at when I visit Liberty University ?

For your convenience, below is a list of all buildings that you can visit from CampusReel. We encourage you to compare you experience of the buildings on CampusReel with your in-person visit if you decide to take one.

Check out these related virtual tours:

Featured Video
Trending Content

2024 College Admissions Calculator

Predict your chance of acceptance

2024 College Comparison Tool

$10,000 Scholarship - No Essay

sponsored by Edvisors

Trending Now
00:55
Introducing your host... abby eskinder!
Campus
Welcome to Abby's guide through Liberty! Abby is a current freshman on campus who loves talking about Liberty any chance she gets. Let's see why! !here_should_be_iframe! N/A !here_should_be_latitude! 37.34732177498969 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.1825544834137
01:43
Walk in a liberty students shoes as you walk with abby to and from classes
Travel with Abby throughout her average day- Wednesday to be exact. A typical Wednesday will have classes which are a given. Convocation, a Monday, Wednesday, Friday staple is where the entire on-campus student body gathers for worship and teaching from inspired thinkers. Convocation speakers include politicians, famous athletes, preachers, businessmen, and even celebrities from all walks of life that may or may not even be Christian. Although the attendance policy is not the students' favorite policy, most find something informational or wise in the speaker's message. The rest of the day will continue with classes, and hanging out in common areas or studying with friends. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.34971870953047,-79.18221475318046&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.34971870953047 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.18221475318046
01:04
Walking on jerry's grass? acceptable or no?
Campus
If you know about the old Liberty rules, you may know that Liberty used to forbid students to walk on the grass-laced lawns. Soon, a joke of "Jerry's Grass" circled the campus and how odd of a rule it was. "Jerry" has since removed that rule from the handbook and students can occasionally be seen playing catch or throwing a frisbee on the lawns, but there is still a lingering fear. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3509809,-79.18217329999999&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3509809 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.18217329999999
01:16
Where liberty students call home- dorm room
Dorms
Welcome to what most students consider their safe haven after a long day of classes and walking all over campus. While freshmen are actually permitted to live in any dorm building, many choose to live in Commons which is the newest and most expensive place to live due to its convenience in the way of location in relation to academic buildings. Also, Commons are Co-Ed but are separated by hall. While on the same floor, the boys and girls each have separate halls that join into a shared space called the "common area." !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3473988,-79.18186939999998&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3473988 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.18186939999998
01:31
Inside scoop of college life from actual college students - anri
Hear about what Anri thinks of Liberty University! !here_should_be_iframe! N/A !here_should_be_latitude! 37.350345 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.179688
01:17
A little more walking to and from class!
Travel with Abby throughout her average day- Wednesday to be exact. A typical Wednesday will have classes which are a given. Convocation, a Monday, Wednesday, Friday staple is where the entire on-campus student body gathers for worship and teaching from inspired thinkers. Convocation speakers include politicians, famous athletes, preachers, businessmen, and even celebrities from all walks of life that may or may not even be Christian. Although the attendance policy is not the students' favorite policy, most find something informational or wise in the speaker's message. The rest of the day will continue with classes, and hanging out in common areas or studying with friends. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.34971870953047,-79.18221475318046&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.34971870953047 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.18221475318046
00:15
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 1
Campus
Snowflex is an amazingly adventurous place to go if you are needing a rush of adrenaline. Not only can students rent boards, boots, and gear for FREE, but Liberty also provides free lessons so with practice, you can become the next Shaun White! !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3527679,-79.16669460000003&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3527679 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.16669460000003
00:30
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 2
Campus
Snowflex also provides a comfy cozy lodge for relaxing and studying if you are looking to unwind rather than ski down a mountain. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3527679,-79.16669460000003&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3527679 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.16669460000003
00:29
Campus must sees! - snowflex part 3
Campus
This video shows a classic example of how an instructor would demonstrate a skill and then you can practice immediately after, showing your skill set and what needs improvement. Liberty students are provided this service and facility for free while Lynchburg families pay an upwards of $200 for the same rentals and services. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.3527679,-79.16669460000003&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.3527679 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.16669460000003
00:49
Quick overview of the sports facilities we'll see
Campus
Sports are a pretty big part of campus life. GO FLAMES! Most weekends there will be at least two different sporting events. For example, there was a softball game and a baseball game happening at the same time on Saturday afternoon. Construction is ongoing at Williams Stadium (football) to seat even more fans because as Liberty rose to a Division I standing, more and more people come out to the games. A good number of family and community members from the Lynchburg area will also join in on the fun! Whether Division or Club or even Intramural, students at Liberty are pretty invested in the sports world. !here_should_be_iframe! <iframe src="https://www.google.com/maps/embed/v1/streetview?key=AIzaSyDdyNxaQBOZo1XeMHjcotBK0uAFJa0VL0M&location=37.35836227461648,-79.17125825970618&heading=270&pitch=0&fov=35" width="600" height="450" frameborder="0" style="border:0" allowfullscreen></iframe> !here_should_be_latitude! 37.35836227461648 !here_should_be_longitude! -79.17125825970618
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved